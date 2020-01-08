Gareth Bale ruled out of the Spanish Super Cup final with illness | Soccer news





Gareth Bale will miss the final of the Spanish Super Cup with a chest infection

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane confirmed that Gareth Bale would not be able to participate in the final of the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday.

Zidane's team booked a clash with Barcelona or Atlético de Madrid after a 3-1 comprehensive victory over Valencia in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

Bale missed the semifinal with a chest infection, and Zidane, also without the injured Karim Benzema, confirmed that the Wales international would not play any role in the rest of the renewed tournament.

"At this moment he (Bale) is not ready," Zidane said on the club's website after the victory in the Royal semifinal at King Abdullah Stadium in Jeddah.

"He didn't train this week. We have to talk to the doctors, but the important thing is what the players did and we're happy with the game."

Toni Kroos opened the scoring with a bold effort from his own corner after only 15 minutes. Isco then added a second to Madrid later in the first half.

Luka Modric put the game out of reach with a good ending shortly after the hour mark before Daniel Parejo scored a consolation penalty for a Valencia out of class at the time of discount.

"The team is working hard to play at this level and it's great to see the dynamics in each game," Zidane added.

"At the press conference yesterday I said we had to do our best, and I don't know if we were, but we are satisfied with the performance."

"I'm happy with the way everyone played. I'm delighted that Isco has achieved his goal, he needed it recently; Kroos's inventiveness was fantastic and Modric's effort, that's his specialty."

"It's what a coach wants to see, so that his players are in good shape. We should be happy, but we haven't won anything yet. We have to rest now, and tomorrow we'll start preparing for the final."