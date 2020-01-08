French Montana shows documents that call 50 Cent a government informant

Wenn

The rapper & # 39; Writing on the Wall & # 39; call the hitter rat & # 39; In Da Club & # 39; and compares it to Tekashi69 while publishing an alleged documentation that describes him as & # 39; informant & # 39; of the government.

French montana he didn't fight with 50 cents. He attacked Fifty's street credibility in his last post, accusing the Unit G star of being a snitch and posting a supposed receipt. In the supposedly official documents of the New York police, Fifty whose real name is Curtis Jackson was described as an "informant."

"Where I am from there is nothing worse than this … A real-life rat. Wowwww 59 is a government informant and here is the paperwork to prove it!" Montana wrote in capital letters. "His name is highlighted in case he can't find the dinosaur."

Montana also compared Fifty with Tekashi 6ix9ine who was labeled a rat for turning against his former gang members after his arrest. "Such a father such a son," he scoffed. According to an earlier Montana publication, Fifty bought the rights to Tekashi's life story.

The rapper "Writing on the Wall" concluded his message by shouting at the 50 Cent rivals: "Hahaha words for irv and black boy! Go leave that."

The documents published by Montana first appeared more than a decade ago in the midst of the 50 Cent altercation with You're the boss and his seal, Murder Inc. Records. The "Get rich or die trying & # 39;"The rapper was accused of mocking Ja Rule, Irv Gotti and Black Child.

The newspaper showed an alleged police report and a statement by Fifty about a violent fight between the two rappers and their companions in the Hit Factory studio in New York City. He also showed an order of protection against Irv and his brother Black Child. The document mentioned that the detective who worked on the case was Detective William Fitzgerald of District 243 of New York City.

According to XXL magazine, they called NYPD and discovered that there was no 234th Precinct. They also claimed that there was also no officer William Fitzgerald in the North Midtown Campus, whose jurisdiction included the Hit Factory studios.

But later it was confirmed that the order existed, but it was issued on behalf of Fifty, not at his request, as a formality by the New York police.

In his 2014 memoir, Ja Rule claimed that Fifty's information led to a federal investigation into Murder Inc. but Fifty vehemently denied the accusations.