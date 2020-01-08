Fox president confirms that Jussie Smollett will never return to the empire

During a conversation with TVLine, Michael Thorn, president of Fox Entertainment, revealed that they would never bring Jussie Smollett back to the set of Empire due to the false hate crime scandal he was involved in early 2019.

Mr. Thorn, in clear words, stated that the scandal he allegedly orchestrated led to a media show, which would "eclipse,quot; the Empire. In addition, Thorn described the series as "bigger than him,quot;, before stating with certainty that they would not bring it back.

Fans of Empire For months they have speculated that they would bring Jussie back to the set of the series, and even Lee Daniels, the creator of the series, stated on his Twitter account that there was simply no way to be brought back.

According to Mr. Thorn, there were many different views and perspectives on whether he should return or not. At the end of the internal deliberations, it was finally decided that Jussie would not be elected again.

Thorn said that while it was a difficult decision for everyone involved, it was ultimately the right decision for the program and the rest of the cast and crew. As previously reported, Jussie was involved in the hate crime hoax in January 2019.

After about a week of an investigation by the Chicago police, internal sources who spoke with the media began to question the validity of Jussie's story. In fact, many people on social networks, immediately, were skeptical about the story for many different reasons.

For example, social media users stated that downtown Chicago was not a popular place for Trump supporters. Social media users argued that if someone used a Make America Great Again in that area, they would be more likely to be assaulted than Jussie.

The scandal even received attention from comedians such as Dave Chappelle, who mocked the incident intensely during his standing special. Chappelle joked in his routine saying that he and the rest of the black community were supporting Jussie; but with his silence, because everyone knew it was a lie from the beginning.



