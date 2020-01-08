Former heroes lead 31 hopes of the Cheltenham Gold Cup | Racing news





Paul Townend celebrates his victory at the Cheltenham Gold Cup in Al Boum Photo

Previous winners Al Boum Photo, Native River and Sizing John are among the 31 entries for the Cheltenham Gold Cup Magners on March 13.

The Boum Photo provided Willie Mullins with a first win at the Blue Riband event last season after several failures and looked as good as ever when he won on his seasonal return at Tramore.

Mullins has several other strong ropes in his bow in the form of Kemboy, who defeated Al Boum Photo in Punchestown last year, Bellshill and Real Steel.

Native River, which finished fourth last year and third in 2017, in addition to winning in 2018, has only run this period once when it walks home in Many Clouds Chase in Aintree.

He is trained by Colin Tizzard, who also entered Lostintranslation, the winner of Betfair Chase who disappointed King George at Christmas.

Sizing John fell over obstacles on New Year's Eve when he returned more than 700 days on the sidelines, but this time coach Jessica Harrington has entered the winner of 2017.

The Des Obeaux clan won the King George for the second time at Boxing Day and it is Paul Nicholls's great hope. The champion coach also entered last year's winner of Ryanair, Frodon.

Santini, by Nicky Henderson, occupies a prominent place in the lists of previous publications despite fighting at home in Sandown in his only outing so far this season.

Gordon Elliott's main contender is Delta Work, who recovered at his best at Christmas by winning the Savills Chase in Leopardstown.

Introducing Percy, Monalee and Road To Respect are also in the mix.

The third in last year's race was Bristol De Mai, trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies and is likely to return once more after running at the Cotswold Chase later this month.

Anthony Bromley, racing manager for owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, said: "Bristol De Mai has been pleasing Nigel and is scheduled for the Cotswold Chase at the end of the month, in preparation for another bow in the Gold Cup."

"The idea after Betfair Chase was to always go to Cotswold Chase and then to the Gold Cup, and Nigel has been particularly happy with him lately. There really wasn't a race for him at Christmas, since we didn't want to take him to Kempton because he really didn't It has shot there in recent years.

"He finished third in the Gold Cup last year and, although he has quite large odds in the current situation, we hope to have another chance. Maybe his odds are a bit too big, but we're not kidding because it's going to be a difficult question. I guess that if he goes and wins the Cotswold Chase, he will shorten, right?

"We've also put it in the Ryanair Chase, just to give us that option, but it's more than likely to go for the Gold Cup."

The first two homes in the Ladbrokes Trophy, De Rasher County and The Conditional, as well as Discorama and Elegant Escape, are others with the option.