Football Manager 2020 predicts the final table of the Sky Bet Championship | Soccer news

Football Manager 2020 has simulated the rest of the Sky Bet Championship season. Here are the results …







We have already spent half the season of the Sky Bet Championship, but who will win the ascent and who will suffer the descent?

We have turned to Football Manager 2020 to find out what will happen between now and the last day of the season in May.

So who is going to go up to the promised land of the Premier League? And who will go to Sky Bet League One?

Football Manager has used its unique software to simulate the rest of the season, to see how the table will be developed compared to the previous current table.

Here are the results …

First, to the race for the title between Leeds Y West brom That has ravaged the whole season so far. Although they are side by side at this time, FM expects the Baggies to lift the trophy after beating Leeds to the crown by a single point.

The play-off race is tighter than ever with Swansea, Bristol City, Fulham Y Nottingham Forest finally claiming the four places in play, although only two points separate the four teams and only three points separate third place to eighth place.

That means fit Brentford get lost for a point, with Black burn to finish under them unlike goals.

West Brom has received a tip to win the Championship by Football Manager

At the bottom of the table, the battle of descent is so fought. Wrestlers Prime Y Charlton although they retain their second level status by three and two points respectively, Barnsley Y Luton they drift from security and are relegated long before the end of the campaign.

The battle to avoid the end point in the fall zone is much tougher and reaches the end with BirminghamThe defeat against Derby on the last day confirming his destiny. WiganMeanwhile, those who won only once since October 20, organize a miraculous revival to end on 14.

In the typical fashion of the Championship, the gap from 22 to 15 is only 10 points.

But will your prediction of the final classification come true? We will know between now and May!

Hinchcliffe: Leeds will take West Brom to the title

Having seen the final table of the Championship predicted by Football Manager 2020, Sky Sports EFL expert Andy Hinchcliffe offered his thoughts on the simulation.

"I still think Leeds will take West Brom to the title," he said, speaking to Sky Sports EFL podcast.

"It's great to win the title, but as long as they both go up, in five years of Premier League football after that, if you said & # 39; where did you end up when you were promoted? & # 39 ;, Obviously the team that wins the title , I'm sure, I'll remember, but if you finish second, it doesn't matter. "

Hinchcliffe then proceeded to offer his thoughts on the image envisaged in the race for the play-offs and the descent.

He added: "I only agree with Fulham of those four, from what I've seen so far. Hull, Preston and Brentford are the three teams that would look ahead of the three mentioned there.

"I know that Charlton has had its great acquisition and everything is hugely positive, but I have the horrible feeling that they and Huddersfield are more likely than Birmingham to fall."