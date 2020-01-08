Fernandinho is Pep Guardiola's Manchester City leader now | Soccer news

Fernandinho's defensive master class in the Manchester City Carabao Cup victory against Manchester United underlines its continued importance to Pep Guardiola, writes Adam Bate of Old Trafford.







Fernandinho was excellent in the victory of Manchester City in Old Trafford

Pep Guardiola allowed himself some characteristic sarcasm when asked about Fernandinho after Manchester City's emphatic victory over Manchester United on Tuesday night.

"He has to play as a central midfielder," he said of the Brazilian veteran, who again lined up in the center of the back. "It's a big mistake of the coach. He has to play as a midfielder."

Guardiola had the right to be a bit petulant. He had just seen Fernandinho contain the formidable Manchester United counterattack to put City on the edge of another Wembley final where they will be the favorites to turn it into a hat-trick of the League Cup victories.

1:55 Highlights of Manchester City's 3-1 victory over Manchester United Highlights of Manchester City's 3-1 victory over Manchester United

At the age of 34, he took all his nous.

In the eighth minute, he crossed over to intercept at the near post and put out a dangerous United counterattack. In the tenth minute, he had to face Rashford when he was inside the area and just received enough ball. Two minutes later he extended one leg to deny the striker another chance.

It was a daunting start, but Fernandinho found the way.

Fernandinho faced a tough test against the rhythm of Marcus Rashford

"It's not easy for a player who plays his entire career as No. 8 or midfielder to play against Rashford, against these fast players, but he's very smart," Guardiola said.

"He's playing incredibly well, going back and reading the situations."

Fernandinho has adapted to a completely different role this season.

No Manchester City player regained possession of the ball more times than Fernandinho. No one in the field put more tackles. He handled all aspects of the defensive side of the game and its distribution, starting with a rake pass to Raheem Sterling in the first minute, was as impeccable as ever. What a performance this was.

David Silva inherited the City captaincy after Vincent Kompany's departure, but although there are players who have been in the club longer than Fernandinho, none is more important in the locker room now.

In Old Trafford, in Silva's absence, he even had the bracelet.

"He is our leader," Guardiola said. "He is an amazing leader for our team."

I will never forget what this guy has done for all of us or for me personally as a manager. Pep Guardiola in Fernandinho

He added: "I have said it many times, I will never forget what this man has done for all of us or for me personally as a manager in this period in which we are together. It is impossible to forget because he played back, no complaints. He played as left back, no complaints. He has played I don't know how many positions, but always at an incredibly high level. "

Fernandinho's flexibility has been essential this season. City entered the campaign looking for a little less numbers in the center and this weakness was exposed after Aymeric Laporte's injury in August. But subsequent problems have always been caused by Fernandinho's defensive partner or by his own absence in the midfield.

The solutions on the back are imminent.

"Fortunately, Nico came back, John Stones came back and I think Aymeric Laporte will be back soon," Guardiola said. "So that will help us to rotate a little."

Fernandinho celebrates the third goal of the City against Manchester United

He already took the opportunity to sit Fernandinho out of the tie of the third round of the FA Cup of the City over the weekend.

"Against Port Vale it was nice to give it some freshness," Guardiola explained. "We were lucky to be able to give him a week off because he has played many minutes."

City can face without Fernandinho for a game against the opposition of League Two, but they will not be in a hurry to face life without him permanently. His contract ends in the summer, but after the victory at Old Trafford it was revealed that he has almost met certain criteria that would cause an automatic extension of that agreement.

It is not that there is any appetite for either party to end the union anyway. As was evident against United, it is still necessary. In fact, Fernandinho is possibly more important to Manchester City than ever.