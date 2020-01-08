Fans outraged by the wax figure of Madame Tussaud by Nicki Minaj!

Madame Tussauds in Berlin, Germany, released her latest wax figure of rapper Nicki Minaj this week, and her fans are not happy.

The new wax was inspired by his 2014 music video "Anaconda,quot;, and sees Nicki wearing one of his iconic visual costumes: a gold chain bra and black high waist underwear.

Fans are confused about who the wax figure is, but they say it can't be Nicki:

"THAT'S A WHITE WOMAN," wrote a fan on Twitter.

Another fan wrote: "Kourtney Kardashian is you?" while another commented: "Listen, I'm not even a fan of Nicki Minaj, but she can RAP and [people] don't give her talent the credit she deserves. That wax figure that Madame Tussaud [sic] took out .. That is not Onika Maraj. I am very sorry. Google does not exist? They looked at that disaster and said & # 39; yes, we have it & # 39 ;. No, you don't. "

Check out the figure below. How bad did they get it?