Fans don't have it after Blue Ivy Carter is called "adult" on the eighth birthday

People quickly attack E! The news after the publication wishes Beyonce's daughter a happy birthday with a tweet that says: "Can someone explain to us when Blue Ivy became an adult?"

Blue Ivy Carter has turned 8, which means she is still a girl. So, when people notice that the daughter of Beyonce Knowles Y Jay Z It is called adult after your milestone, surely you are not having it.

Publication E! News was the one who made the comment, wishing Blue Ivy a happy birthday with a tweet that said: "Can someone explain to us when Blue Ivy became an adult? Happy eighth birthday for the Baby Queen Bee." The publication soon went viral, and many people expressed their disagreement with the publication's word choice.

Someone corrected the webloid, "Blue Ivy is a girl. Referring to her as an adult only perpetuates pedophilia." Another wanted to know "who on Enews is responsible for tweeting that Blue Ivy is an adult. Where did your sense go? Do you know something? How dangerous it adds to the perception of young black CHILDREN, particularly young girls to be views as adults. tf ".

Another said: "Post about a minor, objectify that minor in a completely inappropriate mansion. Some perverts who write their publications must have an intensive course." On the other hand, one person called the publication "disturbing" and added: "She only smoothed her hair. She looks like a lovely girl, but not an adult." Another repeated: "This is not appropriate, someone needs training or being fired b / c seriously, is this how you cover all the other famous children?! Those who put on makeup, colored their hair and already identified b / c I can name a few! "

ME! Since then, News has eliminated the tweet after the violent reaction.

Blue Ivy celebrated his eighth birthday on Tuesday, January 7. His grandfather, Mathew Knowles, wished him a happy birthday with a post with a photo never seen before of the girl. "Happy birthday to my beautiful and older granddaughter Blue Ivy," he wrote next to the photo that showed Blue with an orange blouse and a cherry print skirt. He also carried a bag with palm print on his back.