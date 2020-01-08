Fans are freaking out that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have friendly exchanges on Instagram

WENN / Andres Otero

The amazing jokes surprise their fans and some believe that the couple is "coming together again for sure", and another adds: "get back together, they were so good".

Kylie Jenner Y Travis Scott (II) It was previously said that they were strengthening as the rapper was recently accused of hiding his ex in his social media account. However, fans were surprised when the former couple had a cheerful joke in Travis's recent Instagram post.

On Tuesday, January 7, the spitter "SICKO MODE" shared with his followers a photo of a tray of curly fries. "I made these curly fries. Ahhhh mannn," he wrote in the caption. Kylie left a cap emoji in the comments section, referring to Travis being lying.

Travis was not offended with the diss. In response to Kylie, Travis replied: "Lmao, you know that (turns on)."

The jokes surprised their fans and some believed that the couple was "getting back together". Even if they are not, people expect them to rekindle their romance. "@kyliejenner get back together, they were so good," one fan hoped another would ask them "Stop playing and get back together!"

Some others mentioned "baby number 2" in their comments. Meanwhile, another fan urged others to leave them alone, saying, "Oh, well, it's your baby daddy. Let her do what she wants, but I hope they solve it together as possible!"

This comes after they met at the famous clan's Christmas party. "The main reason Travis was at the family party was to be a united parental front for his daughter. She knows that Travis is an amazing father and always wants to include him. This is something that Kris has always instilled in her and really listens to her mother in this case, "said a source at that time.

Travis also said earlier about his separation from the headlines of "keeping up with the Kardashians"star". The difficult part of relationships is trying to be in one without a million external voices interfering, "he told XXL magazine, emphasizing that he still loves"Kylie's life"alum to this day and" I always will. "

Travis and Kylie dated for more than a year before separating in October of this year. The former share a daughter, Stormi Webster, and continue to stay on good terms for the sake of the girl. The rapper said of Stormi in the XXL interview: "I have spent time with my family and with my daughter, Stormi. Being a father is better than I thought it would be."