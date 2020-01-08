FanDuel Picks divisional round: fantasy football daily alignment tips for Saturday's DFL Playoff DFS tournaments

%MINIFYHTMLd6a153bd5998f3721a5c535ae72072f99% %MINIFYHTMLd6a153bd5998f3721a5c535ae72072f910%

We quickly learned a lesson by putting together our alignment of the FanDuel tournament on Saturday: if you pay for Lamar Jackson, you will be forced to take some important risks in other positions. With only two postseason games on the NFL DFS list on Saturday (Vikings-49ers, Titans-Ravens), there aren't many options, so the name of the game is the calculated risk.

Our biggest risks come from the 49ers. San Francisco is a great favorite, so it makes sense to get players out of their offense, even if they are substitutes who fall directly into the "boom or bust,quot; category. Together with Jackson, we are playing "safe,quot; with one of our RB and our TE. We are also paying for WR1 and WR3 on the FanDuel price list, so we also have a good production opportunity from that position. However, ultimately, we will need a classic four or five TD performance from Jackson to really earn some money.

Saturday NFL Playoff FanDuel Picks: DFS Division Round Tournament Line

QB Lamar Jackson, Ravens vs. Titans ($ 9,500). We didn't put Jackson in any of our complete weekend lineups or in our DraftKings lineup on Saturdays, so we had to take him somewhere. It is not easy to build a great alignment around it because of its high price, but if you have Jackson, you may not need much help from other players. The price difference between Jackson and the highest QB in FanDuel is only $ 1,600 compared to $ 2,700 in DraftKings, so Jackson is a slightly better value in FD.

RB Matt Breida, 49ers vs. Vikings ($ 4,700). Breida has done little since returning from an ankle injury in week 14, carrying the ball only 14 times for 81 yards in four games. Raheem Mostert is clearly the leader of San Francisco, but Breida has the kind of home run skill that can bear fruit in small slate tournaments, which is demonstrated in his 5.1 yards per carry this year. Obviously, this is a low-floor play, but if Breida can get a great run or two, she can pay her modest price.

RB Dalvin Cook, Vikings @ 49ers ($ 8,600). Cook has been a staple of our DFS divisional round alignments. Arguably, he is the most talented left in the playoffs (sorry to Derrick Henry), and is more game-proof than the Titans hitter, since Cook is a better catcher. The 49ers are expected to recover two key defensive players from an injury (Dee Ford, Kwon Alexander), so it may be a cause for concern, but we will take advantage of our chances with the best Viking offensive player.

MORE SATURDAY DFS: DraftKings line

WR Kendrick Bourne, 49ers vs. Vikings ($ 4,900). In weeks 9-14, Bourne caught five touchdowns. Given the limited number of options in the group of players on Saturday, you'll have to shoot at least one booming or falling player (and more than one if you pay for Jackson), and Bourne at least has a recent track record of touchdowns . It doesn't hurt that Minnesota has allowed the second largest number of receptions to WR this year, so Bourne should be able to make the most of his three to five goals.

WR Adam Thielen, Vikings @ 49ers ($ 7,000). Thielen seemed completely healthy last week, catching seven of nine goals for 129 yards. He has also had a carry in each of the last three games. We put Stefon Diggs in our lineup of DraftKings Saturday, but Thielen is really cheaper on FanDuel, so we are opting for the de facto No. 1 receiver from Minnesota. You should have a good amount of catches if Minnesota is forced to catch up in the last quarter.

WR A.J. Brown, Titans @ Ravens ($ 7,500). Brown was eliminated from the Tennessee game plan last week, trapping his only goal for four yards. However, keep in mind that Brown recorded 605 yards and six total touchdowns during the last six games of the regular season. It is a key part of the Tennessee air game, and the Titans are likely to be forced to issue it this week. The confrontation is difficult, but Brown is a great move waiting to happen.

TE Mark Andrews, Crows vs. Titans ($ 7,000). George Kittle costs only $ 300 more, but his confrontation is much more difficult. We are happy to take Andrews, who faces a defense of the Titans that allowed the fourth highest amount of fantasy points for the TEs during the regular season.

FLEX Marquise Brown, Ravens vs. Titans ($ 5,300). Brown had problems in the final stretch, catching only 11 passes for 65 yards and a score in the last five games of the regular season. However, he is still the best receiver in Baltimore, and if we are going to pressure Jackson, we have to rely on more than one of his receivers. After Andrews, Brown makes more sense, so we hope he catches a long touchdown.

D / ST Baltimore Ravens vs. Titans ($ 4,800). Ryan Tannehill proved to be more than capable of leading the Tennessee offense, but if he is forced to play from behind in the second half, he might be more likely to make a mistake. Without obvious D / ST plays on the board, we will opt for a local unit with a great advantage when playing.