Explainer: Iran's ballistic missiles

Previously hampered by sanctions, Iran's missile development program has made significant progress recently.

Its national military-industrial base has matured as it has tried to be self-sufficient in its missile production.

Western defense planners estimate that Iran's short and medium range ballistic missile inventory is slightly higher than 200, most of which are under the control of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

With ranges of up to 2,500 km (1,554 miles), the last missiles, such as the Sejjil-2, are solid fuel. This means that the time needed to launch a missile is much shorter, while its scope allows it to reach most of the targets in the Middle East.

What has surprised most observers is the maturity of Iran's cruise missile program, such as the nationally manufactured Hoveyzeh. With a range of more than 1,300 km (808 miles), you can fly virtually undetected, brushing the surface, to your target.

The September attacks on Aramco's oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, for which Iran's allied Houthi rebels took responsibility, demonstrated great accuracy with most cruise missiles that accurately achieved their targets.

The success of this attack showed that Iran's missiles have become fully operational battlefield weapons.