Elvis Presley's granddaughters were excluded from the celebration of their 85th birthday

Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love, the daughters of Lisa Marie Presley and her former Michael Lockwood, are not allowed to travel to the birthday of the late musician.

Lisa Marie PresleyReportedly, the 11-year-old twin daughters, Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love, have been banned by their father from attending the celebrations of the 85th birthday of their late grandfather.

According to The Blast, the daughter of the music icon Elvis presley and actress Priscilla Presley He went to court in an attempt to take his daughters to Memphis for the celebration of the 85th birthday of the rocker.

However, his father and his ex, Michael Lockwood, will not allow travel, the site reported.

The permanent order in the case stipulates that children cannot travel out of state without the consent of the other parent or the approval of the court. As the party did not reach the "emergency" level, the judge denied the case.

Elvis was born on January 8, 1935 in Tupelo, Mississippi, but resided in his Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, until his death at age 42 on August 16, 1977.

Lisa Marie also has a son, Benjamin Storm Keough, 27, and a daughter, actress Riley Keough, 30, with ex Danny Keough.