Ellen DeGeneres launches a crowdfunding campaign for Bush's fire relief efforts in Australia

The host of & # 39; Ellen DeGeneres Show & # 39; He hopes to raise $ 5 million on the online crowdfunding page to help relief efforts in Australia amid devastating forest fires.

The host of the television program is the last star to urge fans to help those affected by the flames in the country, where at least 25 people died and hundreds were left homeless.

The 61-year-old comedian launched the fundraiser in "The Ellen DeGeneres show"on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, sharing:" I love Australia. I love Australia so much that I even married an Australian. A few years ago I could see how amazing Australia is in person. We did our show there, and I fell in love with the country and the people. And right now, Australia needs our help. "

The comedian, who married the Australian model, philanthropist and actress. Portia de Rossi In 2008, he revealed that he created a crowdfunding page on the GoFundMe.com website for disaster relief with a goal of $ 5 million. He also announced that the Shutterfly photo publishing service had initiated the appeal with a donation of $ 100,000.

The page had reached $ 363,390 when WENN went to print.