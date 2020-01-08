Each time Meghan Markle broke the royal protocol and tradition

From the beginning of your relationship with Prince Harry, Meghan markle He has decided to do things his own way.
While Kate Middleton YPrince William adhere to Queen Elizabeth IIstrict rules and etiquette, the first Suits Star and her husband prefer to create their own path and rules, adding a modern touch to the monarch. Meghan got rid of the stockings, kissed Harry in public and even celebrated her pregnancy with a baby shower. And, following the tradition of breaking the tradition, she and Harry announced on Wednesday an important change in their roles as royalty members.
"We have chosen to make a transition this year to begin forging a new progressive role within this institution," said the parents of Archie harrison posted on his Instagram. "We intend to step back as members & # 39; senior & # 39; of the Royal Family and work to be financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen. It is with her encouragement, particularly in recent years , that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. Now we plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty with the Queen, the Commonwealth and our sponsorships. "
"This geographical balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation of the real tradition in which he was born, while giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity." Continuous statement "We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty the Queen, Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, accept our deepest thanks for your continuous support."
Although the movement shocked and divided fans and followers alike, social media users have acclaimed it #Megxit, it is certainly no different than Meghan to open its own path. Read on to learn more ways the duchess has broken the royal protocol.
TOLGA AKMEN / AFP / Getty Images
Baby Sussex is here!
First in a royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the birth of their newborn son through their official Instagram account. Usually, the news is shared at the same time that a ceremonial easel is placed outside Buckingham Palace. The note about Baby Sussex was shared with the public in this way, thought not for a few hours.
Steve Parsons / PA Wire
PDA Alert
Meghan and Harry are probably the most affectionate couple in the British royal family, they often hug, exchange looks of love and even-gasp-while in public. And judging by the out-of-character behavior of William and Kate with their cousin Eugenics princessAt the wedding of October 2018, it seems that perhaps the real protocol of avoiding PDA is a thing of the past.
Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
Watered by love
It is unusual for the British royal family to celebrate an upcoming newborn with a baby shower, so the Duchess of Sussex traveled to the United States for an extravagant gathering organized by Amal Clooney Y Serena Williams In New York.
Karwai Tang / WireImage
No ring, no problem
During a Commonwealth Day youth event in London, many fans noticed that Markle was not wearing the three diamond engagement ring with which Harry asked the question almost two years ago. It has been suggested that the engagement ring previously seemed to be loose in the former Canadian resident.
Associated Press
No brides allowed? Please…
In April 2018, Meghan joined Harry in the Commonwealth Youth Forum. Such events are generally reserved for members of the royal family, and she was only Harry's fiancee at that time.
PA Images / INSTARimages.com
Wedding No-No
In her vows at her and Harry's royal wedding in May 2018, Meghan did not promise to obey her husband. His late mother Princess Diana and his sister-in-law Kate also omitted such a statement in their own marriage vows. Harry has also chosen to wear a wedding ring, another break from tradition.
KGC-22 / STAR MAX / IPx 2017 / AP Images
Holiday together
Meghan spent Christmas with Harry's family in 2017 just a month after they announced their engagement, becoming the first royal fiancee to celebrate holidays with British royalty. Kate only spent the holidays with the royal family after her 2011 wedding with William.
Phil Noble / PA Wire
Interactions with fans
While the queen limits her physical interactions with fans to handshakes, Meghan and Harry sometimes come to hug their fans and even take photos with them, and photos. from they! During a recent visit to Sydney, Harry met a young woman who had a striking resemblance to his wife. Then he called Meghan and asked the girl if she could take a picture of the two of them, and she happily accepted. In the past, Meghan even granted autographs to fans, another violation of the royal protocol.
James Gourley / BPI / Shutterstock
The hair thing
Meghan tends to wear her hair in a messy bun while away from home, again challenging the real protocol. It has become his characteristic style.
Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire
Seating style
Real women are supposed to sit with their legs and knees together, crossed at the ankle, again to preserve their modesty (especially if they wear an appropriate dress or skirt). Meghan has not always followed this tradition, nor has Diana and Kate. At the opening ceremony of the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney, the duchess sat cross-legged by the knee.
Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire
Dress options
The real tradition dictates that women in the family wear dresses or skirts while in public. Meghan doesn't care about this tradition. Even Kate, who generally adheres to the real protocol more frequently, has also exhibited some elegant pants.
REX / Shutterstock
… but not too short
Real women should also ensure that their skirts are not too short. Many felt that Meghan could have crossed the line a little with the tuxedo mini dress she was wearing while attending a gala presentation of Hamilton with Harry in August.
Chris Jackson / Getty Images
And socks, please
While it is not a real official requirement, real women are encouraged to preserve their modesty by wearing bare stockings, also known as nylon stockings or stockings, with their dresses or skirts. Meghan has followed this protocol, but it has also been like, This is the 21st century and you will see my legs.
Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage
All black?
The Royals are not advised to wear black from head to toe unless they go to a funeral or other gloomy event. To this Meghan says: whatever is.
ROBERT PERRY / EPA-EFE / REX / Shutterstock
Purse style
In July 2018, Meghan visited Edinburgh, Scotland, with a crossed bag, a style that is not usually worn by royalty in an attempt to avoid touching fans while greeting them.
Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images
She will take it from here
In September, Meghan attended her first solo engagement as a member of royalty, visiting the inauguration of the new Oceania art exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts in London. It was driven by a driver and when he arrived, a man opened the car door. She got out of the vehicle, shook her hand and then closed the door alone.
Chris Jackson / PA Wire
The next chapter
New Year, new home: in January, Meghan and Harry announced on Instagram that they would move away from their roles as main members of the royal family and plan to be financially independent. The duo also revealed that they will divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America in an effort to raise Archie "with an appreciation of the real tradition in which he was born," while giving them "space to focus on the next chapter. ". "
