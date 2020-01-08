Each time Meghan Markle broke the royal protocol and tradition

From the beginning of your relationship with Prince Harry, Meghan markle He has decided to do things his own way.

While Kate Middleton YPrince William adhere to Queen Elizabeth IIstrict rules and etiquette, the first Suits Star and her husband prefer to create their own path and rules, adding a modern touch to the monarch. Meghan got rid of the stockings, kissed Harry in public and even celebrated her pregnancy with a baby shower. And, following the tradition of breaking the tradition, she and Harry announced on Wednesday an important change in their roles as royalty members.

"We have chosen to make a transition this year to begin forging a new progressive role within this institution," said the parents of Archie harrison posted on his Instagram. "We intend to step back as members & # 39; senior & # 39; of the Royal Family and work to be financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen. It is with her encouragement, particularly in recent years , that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. Now we plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty with the Queen, the Commonwealth and our sponsorships. "