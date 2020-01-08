DraftKings Division Round Picks: Daily Fantasy Football Lineup Tips for Saturday's DFL Playoff DFS Tournaments

%MINIFYHTMLea64119d9c4ad4ce0ed7faae219939c39% %MINIFYHTMLea64119d9c4ad4ce0ed7faae219939c310%

There are only so many potential choices when you play a two-game DFL NFL list. The confrontations of the playoffs of the divisional round this Saturday between the Titans and the Ravens and the Vikings and the 49ers have a lot of top-notch talent, but balancing the budget, the confrontations and the differentiation is not easy in the contests from DraftKings, especially if you're going to fade Lamar Jackson.

Yes, we are going that route with our GPP lineup. It's risky, to say the least, but Jackson had four one-TD games this year, so it's not that he scores 40 points every week (only most weeks). Either way, we are taking our chance with two of Baltimore's other key contributors, in addition to a large stack of 49ers that needs to hit. We are also covering our bases with some correlated Vikings and a titan. With big spreads across the board in this round, we expect the game script to be a little more predictable than last week.

MOST DIVISIONAL ROUND DFS: FanDuel | DraftKings | Yahoo

Saturday NFL Playoff DraftKings Picks: DFS Division Round Tournament Line

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers vs. Vikings ($ 5,600). Disappearing Jackson for any of the other three QBs on Saturday's list is a risk, but if Jackson has a poor game, you'll put yourself in an excellent position to collect. Obviously, that's a great "yes,quot;, but with only four teams in action, you'll have to make some shots. Garoppolo comes from an efficient game in Week 17 in Seattle (18 of 22, 285 yards), but failed to account for a touchdown. We hope that changes this week against a Viking defense that tied for the third highest number of passes allowed this year. San Francisco will try to establish the race, but the robust front of the Vikings can force them to fly, where Garoppolo has an advantage.

RB Mark Ingram, Crows vs. Titans ($ 6,700). Ingram's calf injury could cause others to fade it, but as long as it plays, it should produce. He averaged 14.5 touches per game in his 14 complete contests, and with 5.0 yards per carry, will provide a solid floor with yards. And we know what kind of TD he has on the rise, scoring 15 times in the same number of games, including five scores in his last five contests. In addition to Jackson, he is the Ravens' favorite man when they enter 10.

RB Dalvin Cook, Vikings @ 49ers ($ 8,000). If you choose between Cook and Derrick Henry (something we didn't do with our full DK lineup of the weekend where we both took), the deciding factor should be which return can be more effective if your team deviates by two possessions in the second medium. We know they will both feed early, but Cook is much more likely to be used in air play if Minnesota is playing from behind. Henry is a beast, but Cook has more advantages in the DK full-point PPR format.

WR Deebo Samuel, 49ers vs. Vikings ($ 5,200). We put Samuel in two of our complete weekend teams, and the reasoning is quite simple: he gets a decent amount of goals (5.6 per game), plus one or two carries, and has a fairly modest price considering his great advantage. Minnesota gave many WR receptions during the regular season (the second highest), and starter DB Mackensie Alexander (knee) will not play this week. If we're going to take a chance on Jimmy G, we need a couple of his receivers. Samuel is a bet as good as any other.

WR Stefon Diggs, Vikings @ 49ers ($ 5,600). Every time Diggs complains, he usually receives the ball a lot the following week. That may not be the case in the playoffs, but we are really encouraged by its disappointing wildcard performance full of tantrums. In the GPP, Diggs' great game potential at a cheaper price makes it more attractive than Adam Thielen, and the fact that the Vikings like to try tricks where Diggs throws the ball is an additional advantage.

WR Tajae Sharpe, Titans @ Ravens ($ 3,500). The Ravens fight a bit against the slot receivers (Cole Beasley and Jamison Crowder combined for 119 yards and three touchdowns against them in weeks 14 and 15), and Sharpe could play that role with injured Adam Humphries (ankle). Even if he isn't in the slot a lot, we expect the Titans to follow and throw more in the second half, opening things for some cheap points from at least one of their pass receivers. We could also try with Sharpe, who had a game of two touchdowns in week 16.

TE George Kittle, 49ers vs. Vikings ($ 6,200). If you are taking Jimmy G, you have to take Kittle. The confrontation seems difficult, since Minnesota allowed the second lowest number of fantasy points for TE during the regular season, but a low and low amount of TD (1) inflated his dexterity against the position. The Vikings actually gave up the eighth largest number of TE receptions, and if Kittle accumulates catches, they will surely follow yards and maybe a touchdown.

FLEX Mark Andrews, Ravens vs. Titans ($ 5,600). With Ingram and Andrews, we have the two Ravens most likely to score (apart from Jackson, of course). Tennessee allowed the fourth highest number of fantasy points for the TEs during the regular season, so we will go with this set of two TEs that most DFS owners will avoid.

D / ST Baltimore Ravens vs. Titans ($ 3,600). There are no obvious clashes to choose from here, so we will opt for a home defense with a lot of great game potential. Baltimore has a low floor because Tennessee could simply handle long journeys on the ground, which offers limited opportunities for catches and INT, but if the Ravens jump to the head as we expect, it could take Tennessee out of its comfort zone and force to pass. plus.