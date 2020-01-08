Donald Trump criticized for tweeting & # 39; Everything is fine & # 39; after Iran's attack on US troops in Iraq

%MINIFYHTML4611aca0a687b893e9bda1f428c69a5c9% %MINIFYHTML4611aca0a687b893e9bda1f428c69a5c10%

The president minimizes Iran's apparent reprisals for the death of his military general, General Soleimani, while Nancy Pelosi blames his administration for "unnecessary provocations."

Donald Trump He reacted after Iran launched missile attacks against Americans in Iraq in what appeared to be retaliation for the death of its military general Qassem Soleimani. Without showing any concern, the president of the United States said in his tweet on Tuesday, January 7 that "everything is fine."

"Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Evaluation of victims and damages that are taking place now. So far, all good!" he added, before boasting: "We have the most powerful and best equipped army in the world, by far! I will make a statement tomorrow morning."

Since then, the president has been criticized for not showing any concern for the Americans in Iraq and apparently minimizing the attack. "Send one of your family members and see if everything will be fine!" one responded sarcastically to Trump's tweet.

"Trump is really playing modern warfare in real life …" added another. A bewildered user asked: "How can you even sleep at night?" Another was incredulous after reading Trump's tweet and commented, "Did you say: & # 39; everything is fine! & # 39; And so far everything is fine & # 39 ;?

Meanwhile, the president of the House of Representatives of the United States, Nancy Pelosi, turned to her own Twitter account to express her concern about the situation and blame Trump and his administration for increasing tension with Iran. "By closely monitoring the situation after the bombing of US troops in Iraq. We must ensure the safety of our service members, including ending the unnecessary provocations of the Administration and demanding that Iran cease its violence. The United States and the world they can't afford war, "so aware.

More than a dozen missiles were fired from Iran and hit bases where US troops are in Iraq on Tuesday night. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said just after the attack: "We are aware of reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. The president has been informed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his team. national security. "

In a tweet published hours after the attack, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the country "does not seek escalation or war." He wrote: "Iran took and concluded proportional measures in self-defense under article 51 of the base of objectives of the UN Charter from which cowardly armed attacks were launched against citizens and senior officials. We are not seeking escalation or war. , but we will defend ourselves against any aggression. "