Dog The bounty hunter defends her friend after her daughter Lyssa drags her for trying to date him months after Beth Chapman's death.

After his own daughter hit him in the midst of rumors that he was dating a longtime friend of his, Dog the Bounty Hunter cheered! As you know, it's only been a few months since Duane's wife, Beth Chapman, passed away and after she posted a photo with another woman, social media simply assumed that she had already advanced!

The same goes for his daughter, Lyssa, who not only thought it might be too early to start seeing other people, but judging by his tweets not too long ago, he has something against Moon Angell, in particular!

Lyssa accused Moon of trying to become her father's partner, while the two have spent a lot of time together lately.

But now, man argues that this is not the case at all!

During an interview with Radar Online, Dog defended his friend, saying that ‘Moon has been a reliable and loyal friend to me for over 20 years. She has been with my family through many ups and downs. All my children have grown up and left alone, there is no one left to help me! Moon has experience. It is just that. Who knows what the future holds, but now I need it. There will never be another Mrs. Dog, but that doesn't mean I have to be so sad. "

Lyssa went with the other woman last month!

She said: "You are a disgusting woman. Anyone who moves in with a man weeks after losing his wife, who was supposed to be a & # 39; friend & # 39 ;, is the lowest scum on the planet, what for you was not so far from where I was before God will catch you MARY! I am saving my dad from a madman. You are an abusive user. ".



