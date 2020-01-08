Does Prince Harry and Meghan Markle move to Canada? It is possible, affirms privileged information

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently returned to the United Kingdom after taking an eight-week break in Canada during the holidays, and now the couple has returned to work and are trying to figure out exactly what their role in the royal family will be in the future. .

Journalist Tom Bradby – who made the documentary Harry and Meghan: an African journey – He was able to spend a lot of time with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their royal tour last fall, and says the couple is "considering their options."

“I think the truth is that many things are happening, many things within the royal family and, I don't know, and I don't think they know what their future will be and what their position will be. be, "said Bradby Good morning britain.

Although the couple talked with Bradby about the difficulties they have faced in recent years, he says he did not ask them what their plans for the future are. Bradby explained that information like that stays "pretty close to his chest," which is understandable.

Bradby added that he has the impression that nothing is written in stone, and there are a million possibilities. He also agreed with the claims of Sun that Harry and Meghan could move to Canada for a "significant portion,quot; of the year. The store also reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could get rid of their royal titles.

Harry and Meghan spent Thanksgiving and Christmas at a luxurious holiday home on Vancouver Island with their eight-month-old son, Archie Harrison, and their mother, Doria Ragland. Both have a history with the country, which is part of the Commonwealth, since Markle lived in Toronto for seven years while filming the US legal drama. UU. Suits.

That's where Markle lived when he started dating Harry, and the couple made their first public appearance together as a couple in September 2017 when they attended the Invictus Games in Toronto together, which is an event that Prince Harry created.

Now that they are back in the United Kingdom, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to their royal duties this week visiting the House of Canada, which is the basis of the High Commission of Canada in the United Kingdom. They thanked Canada and its citizens for welcoming them during their vacations, and discussed their priorities for the new year.

Ad

High Commissioner Janice Charette said Persons magazine that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have many interests that are also priorities for Canada, and their visit to Canada House was an "opportunity to catch up and hear a little about their visit to Canada, and their vacations and their impressions."



Post views:

0 0