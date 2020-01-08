Does Meghan Markle and Prince Harry move to Canada? Palacio responds

Will be Meghan markle, Prince Harry and son Archie harrison move to Canada?
Buckingham Palace has tight lips regarding a new British tabloid report Sun, who said Tuesday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking to relocate in the country for an important part of this year, as they consider their future role in the royal family. The outlet He also said that Meghan and Harry will start discussing their plans with royalty members, including Queen Elizabeth II Y Prince carlos, in the coming days, but that such conversations are preliminary and nothing has been finalized yet.
The palace told MailOnline that they would not comment on the "speculation."
Meghan, Harry and Archie recently spent the holiday season in Canada, where the Duchess lived when she starred Suits, in the middle of a break from real duties.
"It is clear that they are on a different and unique path, and they are thinking a lot about how the future will be for them." Sun He quoted a friend of the couple saying. "That could include being based in Canada or the possibility of abandoning your RHS titles, but hopefully it won't come to that."
For a long time it was reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are considering moving from the United Kingdom, where the former American actress has been the subject of much negative press, which has deeply affected the couple.
Last April, the sunday time He said Harry's advisors were working to establish a role for him and his wife abroad, "probably in Africa." He and Meghan took Archie to the mainland in October for the boy's first real tour and the duke was asked about the possibility of moving there in an interview for an ITV documentary.
"I don't know where we could live in Africa right now," Harry told the host. Tom Bradby. "We have just arrived from Cape Town, it would be an amazing place to be able to base ourselves, of course. However, with all the problems that are happening there, I just don't see how we would be able to make as much difference as we want without the problems and the judgment of how we would be with that environment. "
Bradby told him Good morning britain on Tuesday that "it is not a big secret for his friends who have been considering his options in the future," he added: "I do not ask you what your plans are. They keep it fairly close to your chest and it is understandable." I think it is a closed deal, that would be my impression. I think there's a lot to talk about, there are a million possibilities, they could go to Canada. "