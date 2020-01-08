Does Meghan Markle and Prince Harry move to Canada? Palacio responds

Will be Meghan markle, Prince Harry and son Archie harrison move to Canada?

Buckingham Palace has tight lips regarding a new British tabloid report Sun, who said Tuesday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking to relocate in the country for an important part of this year, as they consider their future role in the royal family. The outlet He also said that Meghan and Harry will start discussing their plans with royalty members, including Queen Elizabeth II Y Prince carlos, in the coming days, but that such conversations are preliminary and nothing has been finalized yet.

The palace told MailOnline that they would not comment on the "speculation."

Meghan, Harry and Archie recently spent the holiday season in Canada, where the Duchess lived when she starred Suits, in the middle of a break from real duties.

"It is clear that they are on a different and unique path, and they are thinking a lot about how the future will be for them." Sun He quoted a friend of the couple saying. "That could include being based in Canada or the possibility of abandoning your RHS titles, but hopefully it won't come to that."