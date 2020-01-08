Did Tom Brady offer a clue about his NFL future in an Instagram post?

Tom Brady received a difficult first-round loss to the Titans during the wild card weekend, so naturally, the quarterback feels he has something to prove.

The future quarterback of the Hall of Fame, 42, is a free agent and has reportedly put up his Massachusetts mansion for sale, leaving some doubts about whether or not he will return to the Patriots in 2020. It seems Who wants to keep playing. However, if he considered his comments after that defeat in the playoffs.

But there is more: in a long Instagram post on Monday, Brady may have offered an idea of ​​what he wants to do at training camp this year:

"Both in life and in football, failure is inevitable. You don't always win," says the publication. "However, you can learn from that failure, get up with great enthusiasm and put yourself back in the sand. And that's where you'll find me. Because I know I still have more to prove."

MORE: Ranking of Tom Brady's best settings in free agency if you leave Patriots

I just wanted to tell all our fans, THANK YOU! After a few days of reflection, I am very grateful and humble for the unconditional support they have shown me in the last two decades. Leaving that tunnel every week is a difficult feeling to explain. I wish that each season ends in a victory, but that is not the nature of sports (or life). No one plays to lose. But the reward for working hard is just that, work! I have been fortunate to find a career that I love, teammates who go to battle with me, an organization that believes in me and fans who have backed us every step of the way. Each one of us who works at Gillette Stadium strove to do his best, wasted on a worthy cause and prepared to fail while dared greatly (h / t Teddy Roosevelt). And for that, we have been rewarded with something that the scoreboard will not show: the satisfaction of knowing that we gave each other everything in pursuit of a common goal. That's what TEAM is about. In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You don't always win. However, you can learn from that failure, get up with great enthusiasm and put yourself back in the sand. And that's where you'll find me. Because I know I still have more to prove. A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) in January 8, 2020 at 5:50 a.m. PST

That last sentence is particularly revealing. Brady, who will be 43 by the time the 2020 season begins, has publicly stated that he wants to play until he is 45. It remains to be seen whether or not that is with the Patriots.

The publication, which has almost 40,000 comments, includes words of encouragement from all kinds of celebrities:

"YOU CANNOT STOP, YOU WILL NOT STOP," wrote rapper Diddy (or is it Puff Daddy? Or P. Diddy? Or Sean "Puffy,quot; Combs?).

Erin Andrews of Fox Sports commented with a goat emoji and a bicep-flex emoji.

"Yes sir @tombrady football * soccer emoji,"said David Beckham. (We're glad he cleared up with the soccer emoji here).

Mark Wahlberg, of Marky Mark and the fame Funky Bunch, commented: "THE GOAT * prayer hands emoji, heart emoji. *"

MORE: Brady could join these Hall of Fame QBs that changed teams

Dana White, The Rock, Venus Williams, Jalen Ramsey and his teammate, and the potential Pats that start QB on hold, Jarrett Stidham also offered words of encouragement and support.

After all, Brady feels he has something left to prove after winning hundreds of millions of dollars; winning six Super Bowls; marry a super model; and being recognized as the best quarterback of all time is admirable. Also, if you can casually quote Teddy Roosevelt, you're doing something right.

It remains to be seen where Brady could play his 21st NFL season if he decides to play, but there are some doubts that he will tie the tacos with the Patriots. New England owner Robert Kraft has some reservations about whether or not a Pats uniform will be in Brady's future.

But as it stands, it seems that Brady wants to play in 2020, if his vague Instagram post is an indication.