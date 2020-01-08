Dex faces his biggest Stumptown challenge so far?

When Stumptown returns with new episodes in 2020, Dex Parios (Cobie Smulders) is in an unknown territory: a television program in the courtroom.
With guest star Mike Epps On the bench, while the famous television judge Antonio Pierce chairs the case, Dex confronts a former client for unpaid wages. Mrs. Whitmore hired Dex to find her best friend, Harry, a cat, and Dex completed the task.
"Mrs. Whitmore was supposed to pay me $ 500," says Dex in the exclusive look above. She is a little nervous about the cameras.
But Dex's only client says that the private eye returned a cat, but not his cat. However, Dex has the receipts, or evidence, of his recovery from Harry, a three-legged cat with distinctive marks. Mrs. Whitmore says that is not her cat. Did Dex find another cat that looked like Harry and tried to pass him?
"I don't know what he did," says Whitmore. "And besides, I never agreed to pay him anything."
Dex just needs to supply the contract he had with his former client and everything will be fine.
"I am more like a handshake girl," says Dex.
Come on, Dex!
The episode introduces Judge Pierce hiring Dex to find his prodigal brother, but soon discovers that he is not the only one looking for him. Meanwhile, Hoffman (Michael Ealy) enlist Gray (Jake johnson) to help you locate car hijackers. And out of the case, Dex is not prepared for Ansel & # 39; s (Cole Sibus) unexpected news.
Stumptown airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on ABC