Dex faces his biggest Stumptown challenge so far?

When Stumptown returns with new episodes in 2020, Dex Parios (Cobie Smulders) is in an unknown territory: a television program in the courtroom.

With guest star Mike Epps On the bench, while the famous television judge Antonio Pierce chairs the case, Dex confronts a former client for unpaid wages. Mrs. Whitmore hired Dex to find her best friend, Harry, a cat, and Dex completed the task.

"Mrs. Whitmore was supposed to pay me $ 500," says Dex in the exclusive look above. She is a little nervous about the cameras.

But Dex's only client says that the private eye returned a cat, but not his cat. However, Dex has the receipts, or evidence, of his recovery from Harry, a three-legged cat with distinctive marks. Mrs. Whitmore says that is not her cat. Did Dex find another cat that looked like Harry and tried to pass him?