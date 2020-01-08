Denise Richards denies the report of a month-long relationship with Brandi Glanville

WENN / Avalon / Lia Toby

It is said that the actress of & # 39; Starship Troopers & # 39; walked away from the filming of & # 39; The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills & # 39; after Brandi spread the rumor of his alleged romance, but Denise's representative says it's not true.

Denise Richards has been caught in a rumor of concern that involves her "The real housewives of Beverly Hills"co-star Brandi Glanville. The 48-year-old actress is accused of having a month-long adventure with the ex-wife of Eddie Cibrian and that Brandi has evidence of that.

"All the drama surrounding these accusations has been filmed," a source told E! News. "Brandi has text messages and other forms of proof, he says." Daily Mail also reported that Denise moved away from filming the reality series after he faced his alleged adventure, which happened during the filming of the new season while the cast members were traveling in Rome at the end of November.

According to sources, the two women had been seeing each other from the beginning of 2019 until the middle of the year. Denise allegedly told Brandi that she and her husband Aaron Phypers were in an open marriage, but Brandi "is upset because Denise lied to her." The so-called insider said: "Denise told Brandi she was in an open marriage, but she was not and this has hurt Denise's husband, Aaron."

The rumor of the affair is supposed to take place in the new season of the successful Bravo series. "The best thing was that everything was done on camera and fans of the show will see how everything falls," the source said. Another source of production said: "It shocked everyone, since Denise constantly boasts of how great her husband is, how much she loves him and how big his penis is."

Another source intervened in Denise's relationship with her husband: "I'm very sorry Aaron, since he's a good guy and Denise is crazy for thinking that he could have an affair while filming a reality show and getting his way."

But a Denise representative has quickly discredited the rumor of the matter, saying that "the story is not true." Bravo has not commented on the report.

Denise, who shares three children with her ex Charlie Sheen, she married her current husband Aaron in September 2018 in Malibu, California. As for Brandi, he divorced Eddie Cibrian in 2010 after it was discovered that he had an affair with LeAnn Rimes.