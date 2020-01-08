Deepika Padukone returns to the bay after promoting Chhapaak in the capital

The actress shook her airport look in a pair of baggy jeans, a white shirt and a jet black turtleneck as she smiled and greeted the paparazzi waiting for her. Check out the photos below.

Deepika Padukone looks forward to the release of her next movie Chhapaak. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film will hit theaters on January 10. Chhapaak revolves around the life of the survivor of an acid attack Laxmi Agarwal and her fight for justice. Deepika stars alongside Vikrant Massey in the biopic and the actors have been doing everything possible to promote their film. They were recently in New Delhi to do the same. After your promotions. Deepika made sure to do his part for the JNU students who have been protesting. She showed up at the university to lend her support to the students and teachers there. Deepika was interrupted when she returned to the bay last night after her visit to JNU.