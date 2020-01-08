Deepika Padukone believes she has made Ranveer Singh more professional

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been married for more than a year. The two have been together for more than seven years. Sailing far and wide, that is what makes them a powerful couple. Recently, Ranveer flew to Lucknow with his beloved on his birthday while working that day. He was supposed to promote his next Chhapaak launch there.

In a recent interview, the actress was asked what changes Ranveer has brought in her life and vice versa, to which she said: "We have both been infected in different ways. I would like to believe that I have brought a little more professionalism and discipline in his life. I guess he would like to believe that he has brought to light my peculiar side, although I think I have always been that way. It's just that people spurted him in. Extremely silly and funny side for me, that only close friends could see before … Now, when I sometimes show that side of my personality to others, people feel that they have infected me, which is also a great thing … and I support and encourage myself … especially in their sense of costumes. In a way, there are not many changes from the moment we left, except that now we come back home.Professionally, we make our own decisions and personally, we decide everything together.For us, it has been impo From the beginning, we keep our own identities The people around us often forget that we are married, which I think is a good thing. Ranveer and I are together and, at the same time, we are our own people. "Well, we don't call them a powerful couple for no reason!