Kinshasa, 7 January 2020 With the death toll from the worlds worst measles epidemic in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) surpassing 6000, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling for more funding to stop the outbreak.
Under the leadership of t…
%%
Deaths from Democratic Republic of the Congo measles outbreak top 6000
Kinshasa, 7 January 2020 With the death toll from the worlds worst measles epidemic in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) surpassing 6000, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling for more funding to stop the outbreak.