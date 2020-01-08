Damian Priest in great advances in NXT, ready for a great Fatal 4-Way game

It can take a long time to get where you want to go.

NXT superstar Damian Priest is a perfect example. After 15 years of working in the independent circuit, he finally impressed the WWE and signed with the NXT brand at the end of 2018. It was a long road for the fighter turned into a fighter who always had aspirations to reach this stage.

The 37-year-old Puerto Rican is thriving with the brand, organizing impressive matches with players like Pete Dunne and Killian Dain over the past year. On the Wednesday night edition of NXT television (which airs weekly on the U.S. network from 8 to 10 pm ET), it will be part of a great Fatal 4-way match against Dominik Dijakovic, Keith Lee and Cameron Grimes with the winner becoming the No. 1 contender for the North American NXT championship, which is currently held by Roderick Strong.

Sporting News recently spoke with the "Archer of Infamy,quot; about his improvement since joining NXT, being part of the brand during its current period of growth, being able to adapt his style as a great guy and his unique entry.

SPORT NEWS: What is the experience of working with Shawn Michael and having him break down your work and offer you advice?

DAMIAN PRIEST: My work in the ring, in general, and the concept of this business has changed completely. This is my sixteenth year and I feel that I have learned more in the last year than in the first 15 because, obviously, with the brain of those two types, the amount of knowledge they have and they don't necessarily want to change you is simply invaluable, just by doing what you do better, which is the main philosophy that I learned there, which is really great. It's been amazing and just the idea that I used to watch these guys on television weekly and now, I'm sending them text messages and messages and picking their brains whenever I want. It is crazy.

SN: We've been watching you for 16 years, but somehow it seems that we, the public, are now getting to know you. You feel so?

DP: Yes. I am the first to admit that. People say "what took so long?" Well I. It took me so long I know it was my fault and I am proud of what I have achieved lately. I wish I had known what I knew then, but that's the main thing. I feel that because of the knowledge that I have acquired here, it is as if it has just begun. It really feels like this and I keep asking constantly "was it ok? Is it good? How can I improve this?" As if it had just begun. For me, it's a trip with everyone. You look at me and it's as if you saw me for the first time, as if it were new and I felt that way too. I don't feel like I've been doing this for so long. I feel like I just started, so I understand it completely because I'm sorry too and it's me who is in the ring doing it.

SN: He mentioned the big difference it has had for you since joining NXT and working with people like Terry Taylor and Shawn Michaels. What, in particular, has been the biggest difference in your growth as an interpreter?

DP: I only understand why. We do many things in this business. Not only in the ring, everything related to the business. But sometimes we forget that there has to be a purpose and we get used to doing things just by doing them. I call that, because I'm from the Indian, I call it indie style, where you do things for instant gratification, no matter what we're doing, but here, that's not it. Here, we have to explain to ourselves why we do the things we do and make them make sense. Once you can do that, and you can do everything we do and try to make sense, it makes everything much better. I think I have actually gained more knowledge here in regards to understanding as to when I do something, it has to mean as much as possible and there has to be a reason behind this.

What is my motivation? Which is my goal? Just a lot of things I've never thought about before. Before, you only enter a match or promotion or appearance, but there has to be more. I used to fight before being in professional wrestling and it's the same for preparation. You can't just go out and start swinging wildly. Actually, you must have a game plan, you must have a reason and know how to defend yourself and create a game plan. It's almost the same when I never put two and two together and I never realize that that's the way I should have always attacked this business.

SN: You have been with NXT now for just over a year. How was that transition? Was it intimidating or exciting?

DP: For me, it was both. I was excited, obviously. When I decided that this was what I wanted to do with my life so many years ago, there was one goal: to achieve it with this company. This is the company I grew up seeing. This is where I wanted to be since I was a child. So, when I finally got here, it was exciting, but then it was waiting a minute, now I have to deliver and I am face to face with the best this business has. I stand in front of the ring of this talent that this company has is intimidating and having all these geniuses and legends in the business around you, talking to you, is very intimidating and stressful. So, at first, yes, I was almost not sure if it was good enough or if it belonged here because it is right in front of you, so it takes me a minute to acclimatize. Now I feel confident and that is because everyone helps you and makes sure you have enough confidence to be here because there is a reason why they hired us. When I first entered, it was very good, but it was very stressful at the same time that you start to question yourself a lot.

SN: Was there anything in particular that helped you overcome that?

DP: Just being there all the time because they keep us busy. I think that helps when you get used to doing something and you have consistency. It helps you get over the hump. It is like exercising. At first a muscle will be sore, but eventually it will get used to and grow and improve. I don't think there was any particular moment. I've had many conversations sitting with many people, coaches: our head coach (Matt) Bloom is amazing, he's a great guy to talk to if you have a problem, even if it's personal, and it's great because these guys were also "the boys "and the girls, and they can give you a perspective that an office person can't because they understand, they were there. They help us and guide us and make the path as easy as possible to success.

SN: One thing that really stands out about NXT is the team's effort and it's something that is talked about, especially by people who went through NXT. It wasn't long ago in the wrestling business where it was more about you than the brand. So what is it like to be a part of this brand and this mentality of everyone focused on pulling each other and the brand?

DP: Yes, you described it perfectly in the way it used to be. Now, I think that much of what has to do with that is that everyone wants the business to succeed now. Before, everyone only cared about one person and they were themselves. Now, it goes without saying that we have to be somewhat selfish because at the end of the day in an individual business, but in general, we still want the business as a whole to succeed, so we have to work together to achieve it. There is not a single person who can do that alone and I think we all understand it. And many of us have similar stories, overcoming adversity, the struggles of being out there and earning from zero to very little money just trying to achieve it and finally having a chance.

Many of us have dealt with it so that we can connect at that level to help and then, again, be close and see everyone work hard and motivate each other. It helps motivate someone else and continues and is a revolving door of people who help people. When you also have a staff around us that does the same and encourages you, it makes it easier. He taught us, especially in the PC (Performance Center), it really focuses on the positive side of what we do because there are many negative aspects. Obviously, we are on the road all the time, we are far from the family, but the positive thing is to keep motivating and helping each other so that we can live as happy as we can do something we really love.

SN: A lot of things are happening right now with NXT, especially in the last months since the beginning of the weekly program on the USA Network. There are many different directions and possible clashes that are possible every week. What is it like to be in the middle of that?

DP: (Laughter) It's crazy. It's so good. Every week I come to work and it's exciting because sometimes I don't know who I'm going to work with or who I'm going to be in the ring with or what the plan is, but you know it's going to be good, no matter what. There is nothing I walk by saying "oh, I hope I don't have this today." There is no such thing, so it is exciting. It doesn't matter who I work with because talent in all areas is in the clouds. There is nothing that works where I am thinking, I hope I don't have to do this today. It is always exciting. I don't remember being happier in my life when it comes to my career and that's because it's exciting every weekend and every Wednesday. There are so many possibilities because there is a lot of talent here.

SN: Not only are you a big and agile guy, but your style works very well with so many different people. We've seen him with someone like Killian Dain with someone like Pete Dunne. Now, you have this great Fatal 4-Way game on NXT TV this week against Dominik Dijakovic, Keith Lee and Cameron Grimes. What do you think fits so well with people of different sizes and styles?

DP: You know, everyone is different. For me, I was honest with myself years ago and I wanted to be able to adapt and be good enough to perform well against anyone and worked on it. I worked on my agility to be able to move with someone my size or larger. And then I worked on things where I had to slow down and be the big man, so to speak, with someone smaller. By the way, I like that and it's about watching games, watching some back, watching people who knew how to work and then taking what corresponds to me and finding something there and then using what I've learned. So, having guys like Shawn Michaels helps me perfect it if there's something like that in this business.

I am proud of that because I work hard on it. I work hard for the fact that I wanted to be able to have at least a decent average performance against anyone of any style. I have worked to develop a constant skill in the ring with any star, so I studied European wrestling, Japanese wrestling, South American wrestling and, obviously, American wrestling. I have studied many different things and I have tried to train with people who teach that style in order to adapt even more easily. And as you said, we have this Fatal-4-way match and, you talk about styles and size differences, and here we go.

SN: You have one of the best tickets in all wrestling. How did that come together?

DP: When I was a child and fell in love with this business, it had nothing to do with the coolest movement in the world or anything. For me, it was the show, the idea that we can be perceived as something bigger than your neighbor. I have always maintained it, even when I worked in other companies, I always made sure that my presence felt a little different from everyone else's. There is no shortage of good professional wrestlers and good artists. There are so many of them today. But I've always been adamant about the way they introduced me. I wanted to make sure it was special every time. I didn't want someone to turn on the TV in the middle of an entrance and change the channel. I wanted them to be intrigued without me still acting in the ring. This is how I fall in love with the business.

In the past, I saw the entrance to The Undertaker, I saw the entrance to The Ultimate Warrior and it intrigued me without even knowing what they were going to do in the ring. It was fascinating and I wanted to make sure it was part of my presentation. I had a summary of the ideas I brought to Triple H. It was great, he did not reject any idea, he simply transformed them to improve them and he was very firm, agreeing with me that my presentation had to be unique and special because there is no shortage of men who They can go to the ring. This company, especially our brand, is known for our style go, go, go inside the ring, so that's not a problem. The problem was to create something that stood out a little differently and created something a little more special that I tried to do my entire career no matter where I worked. Here, with the production team we have, we can do it in a cooler way and I was excited. That was one of the things that excited me the most when I signed up to come to work here was the idea, the possibilities of presentation and how I could really get people's attention without even having to hit. It was exciting and then, when we did it, it's my favorite thing. All the time when we review things and ideas and I think, as long as I have a full entry, whatever you need me to do and everyone starts laughing because that, for me, is very important, the aspect of the presentation . I am proud of what we have been able to do and the way it is perceived. People dig it and I'm glad because we work hard on it.

SN: On a final note, how are your friends and family in Puerto Rico after the recent earthquake?

DP: I literally just hung up the phone about 20 minutes ago. Yes, everyone seems fine. I guess it's more scary because of the unknown of what's coming. If another hits in the water and there is a big tsunami or something. It is more fear of what will come next. As of now, everyone is fine. There are many power outages and structural damage here and there, but people are fine for the most part. That is the main fear right now is what could come next. With everything that has happened in recent years, they are quite resourceful at this point. In that sense, they will continue doing their thing on the island, but it stinks because it is one thing after another there.