DaBaby receives no fight charges at Texas airport

The hip-hop star & # 39; Suge & # 39; She will not be charged in the alleged altercation at the Dallas / Fort Worth International Airport after the police withdrew the order.

Rapper Dababy You will not be charged for an alleged fight at the Dallas / Fort Worth International Airport last month.

The "Suge" hitter, the real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was arrested by police officers from Miami, Florida, earlier this month, after members of his entourage were captured by the camera jumping a man and stealing his money.

DaBaby, who was charged with assault, was held without bail after his arrest, due to an active order in Dallas. However, Dallas cops withdrew the order, without explanation, and TMZ has now reported that prosecutors will not press charges against the star.

The rapper and a friend were accused of attacking an employee at a food stall at the scene, however, DaBaby's lawyer, Michael Heiskell, apparently presented video evidence to the Tarrant County District Attorney, showing that Your client did not commit the assault.

Subsequently, the star withdrew from the consultations, and the 28-year-old was released on Saturday, January 4 after paying a bail of $ 1,500.

However, not everything is good for DaBaby, since his alleged victim in the Florida attack, a concert promoter known only as Kenneth, promised to sue the musician, after he apparently turned violent when the man appeared with $ 20,000 of a promised rate of $ 30,000 for a private party, and I was told that I would receive the rest of the money once the party ended.

Kenneth sought medical treatment due to the extent of his injuries.