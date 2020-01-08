Da Baby will not be charged for a fight that took place at DFW airport last month

%MINIFYHTMLdfe84a3a1487a54b5218841ae051cbf99% %MINIFYHTMLdfe84a3a1487a54b5218841ae051cbf910%

It seems that Da Baby is out of danger when it comes to a fight that took place last month at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. He and a friend were accused of attacking an employee from a food stand, but his lawyer arrived with the receipts, and he is clear of the situation.

According to TMZ, Da Baby's lawyer, Michael Heiskell, presented video evidence to Tarrant County D.A. proving that Da Baby was not responsible for the assault and, as a result, prosecutors will not bring charges against him.

Like us previously Last week, after Da Baby was taken into police custody in Miami, they realized that he also had an order in Dallas for his alleged involvement in the incident.

%MINIFYHTMLdfe84a3a1487a54b5218841ae051cbf911% %MINIFYHTMLdfe84a3a1487a54b5218841ae051cbf912%

The sources told TMZ that the detective in the airport case signed the arrest warrant because, at that time, the authorities believed he was physically involved in the actual assault.

The airport case officially fell on Monday after authorities saw that Da Baby was not involved.

However, he still faces a battery charge and robbery after last week's arrest in Miami.

After his release in Miami, he went to his Instagram and said: "Please stop talking to me about those weak ** 48 hours I spent in jail and that failed attempt to break my spirit and interrupt the path I am taking towards my Success given by God. "

He also addressed the alleged assault victim of his arrest in Miami and said: "Do not be fooled by obscene promoters and lazy and adult men who long for the opportunity to file a lawsuit they will not win."

Look at everything he said next:

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2020/01/08/dababy-no-charges-fight-airport-dfw-texas-warrant-dropped/