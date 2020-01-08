Claudine De Niro, Cuba's supposed girlfriend Gooding Junior, officially divorced her ex, Raphael, the son of Robert De Niro, found out. The star posted the ad on his Facebook page last Friday.

According to multiple reports, Raphael is a high class real estate agent, just like Claudine at a time too. The couple married in 2008 and had three children together, however, they separated in 2015 and divorced the following year.

Raphael's Wikipedia page describes him as a real estate broker, operating in New York, who often works with some of the most important names in the entertainment industry, including Renee Zellweger, Jon Bon Jovi, Kelly Ripa and Travis Kalanick

He is the son of Robert and Diahnne Abbott and has also appeared in several films, including the 1980 film by Martin Scorsese, Furious bull, starring Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci.

Claudine Ne Niro, since then, has been seen by paparazzi in several cities, including the Hamptons and Miami, along with former movie star Gooding Junior. Currently, Cuba faces several accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior, all of which it has denied.

Gooding Junior will appear in court later this month. In July 2019, Bridget Hill reported that Cuba's lawyers responded to an accusation of "shame on the victims." His lawyers were accused of blaming the women he allegedly groped.

Previously, Manhattan prosecutors accused Cuba and its lawyers of reviewing their publications on social networks, seeking self-incriminating information that would refute their history or question their reputation.

The woman in the initial case accused Cuba of improperly grabbing her in a Manhattan nightclub. The Cuban lawyer stressed that the purpose of showing his publications on social networks was not to embarrass anyone, but to show the jury and the court the type of woman he was.

In his statement at that time, Mr. Heller said that any shame the woman felt in the case was due to her own actions, and no one could blame anyone but herself.



