Cuba's girlfriend Gooding Jr. finalized the divorce of Robert De Niro's son

Just over four years after separating from Raphael, Claudine De Niro turns to her Facebook page to confirm that her marriage has legally come to an end.

Cuba Gooding Jr.Claudine De Niro's girlfriend is officially divorced from Robert de NiroRafael's son.

Claudine went to her Facebook page to confirm the news, after separating from the luxury real estate agent, the son of actor Robert De Niro and the actress. Diahnne Abbott, in 2015 and requesting divorce the following year.

The couple married in 2008 and share three children: their son Nicholas and their daughters Alexandria and Ella Rose.

The former real estate agent who has since turned to film production has been dating Gooding since 2018. The "Selma"Star faces numerous accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior, which he has denied. He will appear in court later this month (January 2020).