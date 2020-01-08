Could a war break out between the United States and Iran? The | Middle East

There has been much speculation about the scale and purpose of Iran's reprisals for the murder of its main military commander, Qassem Soleimani.

And there is also speculation about whether the assassination of the elite Quds Force leader of the Revolutionary Guard could bring a total war to the Middle East.

Iran fired more than a dozen missiles at two air bases that house US forces in Iraq early Wednesday.

It is the most direct attack against the United States by Iran in decades. The initial statements of both countries seem to say that they do not want further escalation.

The exact words of the Iranian foreign minister were that Iran "took and concluded proportional measures in self-defense."

Tehran has made it clear that it will attack again if Washington responds.

As for the president of the United States, Donald Trump, he tweeted "Everything is fine!" after Iran attacked.

Is everything really good? And this "revenge operation,quot; will stop there?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Ali Al Nashmi – Professor at Mustansiriya University in Iraq

Ali Akbar Dareini – Researcher at the Center for Strategic Studies, a group of experts affiliated with the Iranian government

Douglas Ollivant – Director for Iraq at the National Security Council of the United States under President George W Bush and Barack Obama

Source: Al Jazeera News