Commercial rumors of thunder: ranking value of Chris Paul, other major OKC players before the deadline

%MINIFYHTML0403e1ba4cdff8fe84676ed322b6fc289% %MINIFYHTML0403e1ba4cdff8fe84676ed322b6fc2810%

The Thunder are, to the surprise of many, a playoff team as they prepare to receive Russell Westbrook back to Oklahoma City on Thursday night. With 21-16, they were five games ahead of the eighth-place Spurs and 2 1/2 games behind the sixth-place Mavericks before Wednesday's games.

However, the OKC headquarters is reportedly prepared to weaken before the trade deadline of February 6 and in the low season, as it continues with the reconstruction. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday night that the Thunder are "open to business," and named four veteran players who are in the market: Chris Paul, Steven Adams, Dennis Schroeder and Danilo Gallinari. That is three entrees and a superior reservation.

%MINIFYHTML0403e1ba4cdff8fe84676ed322b6fc2811% %MINIFYHTML0403e1ba4cdff8fe84676ed322b6fc2812%

COMMERCIAL DEADLINE: Date, time, latest rumors

Each player has value for the right teams, as Woj pointed out, but there are limits. SN sets some of those limits, since it classifies the quartet mentioned above, from the majority to the least tradable asset:

MORE: Why are the Cavs, Wizards and Knicks the most bleak organizations in the NBA?

1. Steven Adams

Why are you here? He is 26 years old, on the way to averaging a double double (11.9 points, 10.3 rebounds until Wednesday) for the first time in his career, and he has not become less intense in painting. Those three reasons put the great man on top. The only drawback? He is making a lot of money (TIP: That will be an issue on this list), with $ 25.8 million owed this season and $ 27.5 million owed next season.

2. Dennis Schroeder

Why are you here? Schroeder, 26, has been a splendid sixth man while playing essentially starting minutes (30.6 per game) this season, with averages of 18.5 points and 3.7 assists. The fast guard also leads the team with a plus-13.3 net for every 100 possessions (Adams is second with plus-6.7). Like Adams, Schroeder's contract extends until 2020-21, but is much more affordable with $ 15.5 million this season and next.

3. Danilo Gallinari

Why are you here? Gallinari will provide external shots (39.2 percent from 3 this season) from the forward position, but his age (31) and his history of injuries lower him on this list. He is on a daily basis with a calf injury after missing Tuesday's game against the Nets, and he missed four games in December due to an ankle pain. A point of sale for teams looking to acquire it: it has a contract that expires and pays you $ 22.6 million this season.

4. Chris Paul

Why are you here? It is money, mainly. Paul's contract is almost impossible to move, even if Thunder general manager Sam Presti has to wait until July to reach an agreement. Paul's salaries for the rest of his contract are $ 38.5 million in 2019-20, $ 41.36 million in 2020-21 and $ 44.2 million (player option) in 2021-22. Another problem: Paul will turn 36 when the season begins & # 39; 21 -22. Presti will have to wait for at least one team to be willing to bite one of the best shipowners in the history of the league.