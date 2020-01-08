Comedian Larry David says he urged the Jets to recruit Lamar Jackson in 2018

Who knows jokes better than comedians? Maybe that's why it's no surprise that Larry David is a Jets fan.

But this is not a matter of laughter: the famous prankster of fame "Seinfeld,quot; and "Curb Your Enthusiasm,quot; says he urged the Jets to recruit the 2019 NFL MVP candidate Lamar Jackson before the 2018 NFL Draft.

Speaking on "The Michael Kay Show,quot; on Tuesday, David said he called the then general manager of the Jets, Mike Maccagnan, and urged him to choose the current Ravens QB with the general selection number 3.

"I called Mike Maccagnan before the 2018 draft, and I recommended that he recruit Lamar Jackson, I have a witness," said David. "I have a witness." (Maybe it was the late Bob Einstein?)

Maccagnan's response to the recommendation was "condescending," David said.

"He laughed at me, but who can blame him?" David continued. "No one thought Jackson would be this, except the Ravens."

The Ravens returned to the first round, selecting Jackson with the No. 32 pick. Maccagnan was fired after the 2019 NFL Draft.

You can listen to the entire segment here, with the recommendation of Jackson-Maccagnan-David that begins at the 3:25 mark.

David also suggested the then general manager of the Jets, Mike Tannenbaum, to recruit USC runner Reggie Bush in the 2006 draft, when the Jets chose fourth overall. Bush was No. 2 in general to the Saints, while the Jets took the future Pro-Bowler and the unconditional offensive line D & # 39; Brickashaw Ferguson with the No. 4 pick.

However, it does not matter for the Jets or their fans: although Sam Darnold, the quarterback that the Jets did the draft in 2018, has not yet played at MVP caliber levels, it's pretty good, pretty good.

Darnold set career highs in yards, touchdowns, finishing rate, yards per game and passer rating in his second season, while reducing his total interceptions. Darnold also dealt infamously with a monkey fight in 2019, which set him aside for a month at the beginning of the year. Darnold helped lead the Jets to a 6-2 record in the team's last eight games, during which he threw 13 touchdowns to four interceptions with two touchdowns on the ground.

If the general manager of the NFL is not in David's future, he has a very good opportunity as a lawyer for Frank Costanza.