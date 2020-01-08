Comedian Larry David defends New York Rangers rookie Kaapo Kakko after David Quinn took him to the bench

New York Rangers rookie Kaapo Kakko can't win the Calder Trophy as the best rookie in the league this season, but he has one thing for him: actor and comedian Larry David is in his corner.

David, famous for his work on "Seinfeld,quot; and "Curb Your Enthusiasm," defended Kakko during a long interview on ESPN Radio's "The Michael Kay Show,quot; on Tuesday.

The comedian questioned why Rangers coach David Quinn eliminated the second draft pick, Kaapo Kakko, in the third period of the New York game against Calgary Flames on January 2, after the young end received a penalty .

"Why (Quinn) did a bench with Kakko in that third period after scoring?" David asked hosts Michael Kay and Don La Greca. "First goal in 14 games and one assist, (Quinn) hit him because he received a bad penalty. Come on, that's ridiculous."

Kakko's goal and his assistance in that game were his first points since December 10: the rookie scored his goal minutes before he committed the penalty that forced Quinn to sit for the rest of the game, which the Rangers lost 4- 3.

David did not agree with La Greca's opinion that a young player like Kakko needs to learn not to penalize in goal games.

"Do you think putting it in the bank is going to (make him learn)?" David said. "He knows. Bencharlo is not going to do anything, they need another goal!"

The legendary comedian joked that La Greca was a fraud when the host expressed support for Quinn, who has led the Rangers under reconstruction to a 20-18-4 record (44 points) this season.

"I can't believe we're breaking hockey with Larry David," La Greca said during the segment.

Kakko's 16 points in 38 games tie him with Jack Hughes, the player selected in the only place on him, for tenth place among all rookies.