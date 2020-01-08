Colin Firth partners with a separate wife in the screening of a movie

Wenn

A month after announcing the end of his 22 years of marriage, the actor of & # 39; Kingsman & # 39; proves that he and his ex, Livia, are still good friends in the London screening of & # 39; The Great Hack & # 39 ;.

Colin Firth and his wife, Livia, joined together to organize a special screening of "The Great Hack" in London on Monday (January 6) at night.

The former couple, who shares children, Luca, 18, and Matteo, 16, announced that they would divorce after 22 years last month, but the couple showed they are still good friends as the 59-year-old movie star and the environmental activist. , 50, they posed for photos with their friends in the industry.

Former intelligence officer Christopher Steele, author Carole Cadwalladr and filmmaker Mike Lerner were among those present to watch the documentary film, which is based on the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data scandal in early 2018.

The controversy arose after it was revealed that Cambridge Analytica had collected data from Facebook profiles worldwide for political advertising without the consent of users.

The Netflix movie, released last year, is based on the scandal and was produced and directed by Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer.