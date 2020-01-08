Claressa Shields promises to channel Deontay Wilder, kick Ivana Habazin's ass

It was the final press conference before Claressa Shields faced Ivana Habazin for the vacant junior middleweight titles of the WBC and WBO on Friday night, and the latter took the podium with an amendment to make.

"Claressa Shields is not the best woman of all time," Habazin said Tuesday, referring to the self-proclaimed nickname "GWOAT,quot; of Shields. "But she is the best bully of all times."

Shields, sitting just a few inches to his right, made a negative comment.

Hours later, he sat down at the Sporting News office in Lower Manhattan and was even more bothered by Habazin's claim.

"I don't intimidate anyone," Shields told SN. "I don't even know why he said that. I haven't had any interaction with her since the fight was canceled in Flint."

The fight in Michigan was supposed to happen last October 5, but it was canceled in the weigh-in when Habazin's coach James Ali Bashir, 68, was attacked and hospitalized with head and face wounds. Shields' brother, Artis Mack, was charged with an assault charge in connection with the altercation. After the ugly incident, Shields has publicly offered statements that do not tolerate the attack.

A little over a month later, the fight was rescheduled for Friday, January 10 at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey. From that moment until now, Shields has not appreciated Habazin's suggestion that Shields herself was involved in the assault or the attack. Comments of the Croatian fighter about her family.

"After making a statement, I think a day later she made her statement, and her statement was that she called me a bully and said that my family was bullies and that I need them to protect me," said Shields. "I just blocked it on all social networks because I don't take those things lightly."

Habazin has claimed that the "thug,quot; comment was for Shields' brother and not for Shields, but other comments by former welterweight champion stung "T-Rex,quot; in all the wrong ways.

"She is only using the situation that happened in Flint to build her own career and strengthen herself," said Shields. "Yes, you can worry about your coach and use it as motivation, but for her to keep saying that – oh, now she says I'm a bully, at first I'm a bully and then I'm stupid, I don't know I can't read and all these crazy things, she herself is ashamed.

"Whether we have bad blood or not," Shields added, "I'm still going to kick his ass."

On Wednesday morning, Shields raised the ante by promising to channel the knockout art of WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder on Friday night.

Bringing all my @BronzeBomber Vibes this Friday. I'm going to sleep this weak ass girl 😈💪🏾 – ClaressaT-rexShields (@Claressashields) January 8, 2020

Despite what Shields regards as attacks on her character, she says this fight is more about making history. Or "his story,quot; As she calls it.

Shields already stands as the only American boxer to win consecutive Olympic gold medals. A victory on Friday, and the 24-year-old would reign as a three-division world champion faster than any boxer, male or female, in history, beating Vasiliy Lomachenko, who accomplished the feat in 11 fights.

"It would mean a lot to become the fastest fighter to claim three divisions," said Shields (9-0, 2 KOs). "It would mean a lot because women can fight, women can box, and the fact that I have taken the same challenges that Lomachenko has taken and done it faster, I feel he puts me … if you ever talk about this, he will always be second on the list.

"It's about a woman who is ahead of men."

That's do not Say Shields is not yet. When asked where he thinks he falls on the list of pounds for pounds, Shields said "Top 10,quot; without hesitation. While he sat down and thought a little more, Shields only reinforced his case for a higher position.

"I don't know if you want to put me at number 10 because it makes men feel comfortable, or I don't know if you want to put me at number 5 or 6," Shields said, "but I know I have many skills and I can do everything within ring ".

Shields says the skill set includes being able to box like Muhammad Ali, throwing combinations like "Sugar,quot; Ray Leonard, offering a great head movement like Lomachenko, all equipped with the defense of Floyd Mayweather Jr.

That's why he feels that it is at least Top 10

"(The list) has some men who are in the top 10 people who don't have better skills than me," Shields added to a large extent.

After this fight against Habazin, Shields intends to have a small training ground with UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Shields hopes that the GWOAT-GOAT meeting will lay the groundwork for eventually training at MMA and confronting UFC double female champion Amanda Nunes in the octagon one day.

For Shields, it's all part of his New Year's resolution of refusing to commit, both professionally and personally, so he can maintain his 20/20 laser vision.

Despite becoming the undisputed middleweight champion in 2019, the second woman to be crowned with that glory, Shields says she was not her happiest last year.

"I do a lot for my family and friends, and I commit a lot just for their feelings," Shields said. "I'm not worried about my feelings. I'm worried about everyone else.

"By doing that, it made me unhappy," he continued about his 2019 mood. "He didn't travel where he wanted to travel, he didn't do things he wanted to do just because he was looking for other people, or listening to other people or trying to do that everyone else felt comfortable. "

Upon entering 2020, Shields made a conscious decision to change that.

"It's like my life is about making I comfortable, "said Shields." It's about I be happy. Is about I feeling that I am doing what I have to do. And not only have a great life in boxing, but also a great personal life.

"Everything has to fit and it wasn't last year, so I'll cut it this year," he said. "Probably every year after that too."

Shield Fight his story It should be better, starting Friday night.