Chris Paul's leadership skills on display when Thunder beat Nets, says Isiah Thomas | NBA News

NBA Hall of Fame member Isiah Thomas said Chris Paul showed all his leadership qualities when the Oklahoma City Thunder scored a win in extra time over the Brooklyn Nets.

Paul scored 20 of his 28 points in the last quarter and extra time to lead the Thunder to a 111-103 victory at the Barclays Center.

He kept dripping through traffic, always trying to get to that old familiar place from where he has punished his opponents for 15 years.

Each time he did, one of his teammates had the same thought.

"It's a bucket," said Thunder's reserve, Abdel Nader. "He has been doing it all year, especially at the end of the games."















2:05



Highlights of the Oklahoma City Thunder's visit to the Brooklyn Nets in week 12 of the NBA season



The game was tied at 103 before Paul made consecutive mid-range jumps, the shot he shot down repeatedly in the last quarter. The Nets never scored again. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander closed the scoring with four free throws, after making a bridge to open OT.

Speaking in NBA TV Thomas said about Paul: "He just found a way to take a step forward and get his team to win another victory. We talked about his professionalism, how he shows and plays. He's leading and leading the field. Tonight was a great victory as a visitor and his leadership was on display. "

The fellow Thomas Grant Hill analyst agreed with Thomas and said Paul is reaping the benefits of being in a "helpless,quot; situation again, an environment in which he delighted as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans 10 years ago.

"Think of the last 10 years that Chris Paul has been playing. The last two years in Houston, was the team of James Harden. There were many disputes (when Paul was with the Clippers) in Los Angeles. They could never move on. page, "Hill said.

You have to go back to New Orleans, where Chris was the alpha male of the team and was having fun. It wasn't about competing with teammates, it was about "let's share basketball."

"(Now in Oklahoma City) at the decisive moment, in the final stretch, he receives the ball, makes plays and everyone feels comfortable with him. He hasn't been in this type of environment in almost 10 years since he played in New Orleans." .

















2:05



Highlights of the Oklahoma City Thunder's visit to the Brooklyn Nets in week 12 of the NBA season



The victory leaves the Thunder at 21-16, good enough for seventh place in the West with a mattress of five and a game for Memphis Grizzlies in ninth place. The panelist of the central court Candace Parker said that the trio of Thunder guards – Paul, Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder – has been vital to the team's success this season.

"CP3 already said it," he said. "When (one team) types one of them, the others leave. You have three players who can create a shot for them or create one for their teammates."

"(Paul) being the alpha dog in the organization (of the Thunder) has been huge for him and his teammates. You have a willing listener in Gilgeous-Alexander and Schroder willing to play a supporting role when he would start many other teams

"It's very important to have an additional guard that can close the games. It's fun to see that trio play on the perimeter."

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.