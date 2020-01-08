Chris Green, multi-faceted Warwickshire, banned by Cricket Australia for illegal bowling | Cricket News





Chris Green has been playing for Sydney Thunder in Big Bash

Multifaceted Warwickshire player Chris Green has been banned by Cricket Australia after his bowling action was illegal.

The Australian signed last month to become captain of the Birmingham Bears for this summer's Vitality Blast campaign.

Now you will have to go through a 90-day recovery process in your action to meet 15 degrees of flexion in your bowling arm.

Warwickshire sports director Paul Farbrace said: "I've been in touch with Chris this morning and he's devastated."

"It has a great year ahead and this is an unpleasant setback that could affect those plans."

"While today's news may require us to take action in the coming weeks, we have a young cricketer in Chris who is a proud bear and our immediate attention will be focused on supporting him."

"We will be in regular contact with Chris during this 90-day process. He is an outstanding man and will certainly overcome him and become stronger and return to bowling immediately."