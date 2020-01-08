Chris Brown posts new photos of his son and daughter and they look a lot like him!

%MINIFYHTMLbdb38b403ee168b864a4ef5b442413aa9% %MINIFYHTMLbdb38b403ee168b864a4ef5b442413aa10%

The two children of the star resemble his vivid image! Chris Brown turned to social media to share two photos of the royalty of the daughter and newborn son, Aeko, and it is safe to say that they both resemble his father, perhaps more than in any other photo he has shared of they!

In other words, it seems that the older they grow, the more children become Chris Brown's mini-self and fans are going crazy!

Chris' followers did not take long to meet in the comments section and talk about the similarities.

The singer captioned the snapshot that showed her baby ‘Mr. Brown, "while reading the one that showed his 5-year-old daughter:" Mrs. Brown. & # 39;

The first photo is a close-up of the baby with a Nike shirt looking beautiful, his huge eyes identical to his father's.

As for Royalty, she looks so adult and glamorous with her black and white brooch, with a pearl headband with a bird in her hair.

And that is not the only accessory since she is also balancing a pair of shiny earrings!

Brown obviously enjoys being a father and the fact that his social media platforms are filled with pictures of his children lately, is proof enough that he can't get enough!

Inside information previously shared with HollywoodLife that ‘Chris is a practical father and now devotes all his free time to his family. He rarely goes out or party, and the only time he is away (from his children) is if he is working. He has matured a lot in recent years since he became a father. "



