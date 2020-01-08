Chinese report says Wuhan outbreak may be due to a new coronavirus | News

A preliminary investigation into a viral pneumonia disease that made dozens of people sick in China identified the possible cause as a new type of coronavirus, state media said Thursday.

Coronaviruses are common and are transmitted by coughing or sneezing or by touching an infected person.

Some cause the common cold and others can cause more serious respiratory diseases, such as SARS and MERS.

The new coronavirus is different from those previously identified, state broadcaster CCTV said.

"As of January 7, 2020, the laboratory detected a new type of coronavirus," China Central Television (CCTV) said in a report.

"The new coronavirus that caused this epidemic situation is different from previously discovered human coronaviruses, and a greater understanding of the virus requires more scientific research."

As of Sunday, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission said that 59 people in the central city of China were being treated for respiratory illness. Seven were in critical condition, while the rest remained stable.

Possible cases have been reported in Hong Kong and South Korea involving recent travelers to China.

The 2002-2003 SARS epidemic began in southern China, infecting more than 8,000 people and killed more than 700 people in mainland China, Hong Kong and elsewhere. The new diseases had raised fears of a recurrence of SARS.

Chinese officials were accused of covering up the outbreak for weeks before a growing death toll and rumors forced the government to reveal the epidemic.