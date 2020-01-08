China identifies new virus that causes pneumonia-like disease

Researchers in China identified a new virus that is behind a mysterious pneumonic disease that made 59 people sick in Wuhan and caused panic in the central region of China.

There is no evidence that the virus, a coronavirus, is easily transmitted by humans, and has not been linked to any death. But health officials in China and internationally are watching it carefully, as it comes from the same region where the deadly SARS epidemic broke out in the early 2000s.

Experts said the pathogen that caused these unexplained pneumonia cases had been "initially identified,quot; as a new coronavirus, China's state broadcaster China Central Television said on Thursday. They detected this virus among 15 of the people.

The new coronavirus "is different from previous human coronaviruses that were previously discovered, and more scientific research is needed for greater understanding," CCTV said in its report.