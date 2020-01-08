China identifies new virus that causes pneumonia-like disease

Researchers in China identified a new virus that is behind a mysterious pneumonic disease that made 59 people sick in Wuhan and caused panic in the central region of China.
There is no evidence that the virus, a coronavirus, is easily transmitted by humans, and has not been linked to any death. But health officials in China and internationally are watching it carefully, as it comes from the same region where the deadly SARS epidemic broke out in the early 2000s.
Experts said the pathogen that caused these unexplained pneumonia cases had been "initially identified,quot; as a new coronavirus, China's state broadcaster China Central Television said on Thursday. They detected this virus among 15 of the people.
The new coronavirus "is different from previous human coronaviruses that were previously discovered, and more scientific research is needed for greater understanding," CCTV said in its report.
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that infect animals and people. Some cause only the symptoms known as a common cold, although many other viruses do too.
The Wuhan government. confirmed on December 31 that health authorities were treating dozens of cases of pneumonia of unknown cause. Symptoms of the new disease include high fever, shortness of breath and lung injuries, said the Wuhan health commission. No deaths have been reported, but seven people have become seriously ill. On Wednesday, the local health commission said eight people had been discharged.
The revelations triggered panic in a country where the memory of the SARS outbreak remains fresh. SARS, a dangerous respiratory disease and also a coronavirus, spread from southern China in 2003 and infected more than 3,000 people, killing 774.
The new disease appeared a few weeks before the Spring Festival, the biggest party in the country, when hundreds of millions of people travel. The authorities have urged the public to be alert for symptoms such as fever, body aches and respiratory difficulties.
Until Thursday's announcement, it was not clear what was causing the diseases in Wuhan. The World Health Organization said Wednesday that it had concluded that it was probably a coronavirus. "More complete information is required to confirm the pathogen," said W.H.O. He said in a statement.
Early reports on ProMED, a disease alert service, said there was no evidence of transmission from person to person.
Last weekend, lab tests in China ruled out SARS; the deadly Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, or MERS; bird flu flu; adenovirus; and other common pathogens that cause pneumonia.
Initial cases of pneumonia were related to workers in a market in Wuhan selling fish, animals and live birds. The workers disinfected and closed the market in Wuhan after the city's health department said it tracked many of the cases.
Health authorities in Asia have intensified screening tests and isolated patients with flu-like symptoms who traveled to Wuhan. In Hong Kong, eight people with fever and respiratory symptoms who had recently traveled to Wuhan were hospitalized as of Wednesday.
In South Korea, authorities said Wednesday they had subjected a Chinese woman to an isolated treatment after it was discovered that she had pneumonia after trips to China, including Wuhan.
In Singapore, authorities placed a Chinese girl with isolated pneumonia because she had traveled to Wuhan, then said on Sunday that doctors had discovered that the boy had a common childhood viral disease.
Hong Kong authorities have installed additional thermal imaging systems at their airport to monitor passengers coming from Wuhan and search for people with fever.
It is believed that SARS jumped humans from live animal markets. Finally civet cats, raccoon dogs and some other species that were raised and slaughtered for the exotic food trade were traced. The virus normally circulates in bats, and animals may have contracted it, possibly by eating food contaminated by bat droppings.
Most of the MERS outbreaks, which appeared in 2012, date back to people who raise or sell camels, who stay in the Middle East for meat, milk, racing, cargo transportation and as pets. Like SARS, it can jump from person to person, particularly in hospitals. Some patients infected many others after they were put in machines to help them breathe; the mechanisms helped throw viral particles into the air while exhaling.
Virologists want to know which patients tend to get the virus, what symptoms they show, in which animals, if any, the virus has been found and what behavior helped the virus to jump from animals to humans.
And they want to quickly find out what countermeasures, such as antiviral medications or breathing machines, help treat the disease.
[I like the Science Times page on Facebook. The | Sign up for the Science Times newsletter.]