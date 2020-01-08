Chhapaak Movie Review | filmfare.com

3.5 / 5
Raise a burning problem
Laxmi Agarwal is a survivor of an acid attack in real life. She was brutally attacked by a man in her teens who threw acid when she refused to marry him. Being a helpless victim, she became a brave survivor over the years and later became a crusade for raising victims of acid attacks. Deepika Padukone's character, Malti, is based on Laxmi's life. The actress has not only rehearsed the lead role, she is also one of the film's producers. The beauty of Deepika Padukone is legendary and, in fact, it is a bold move for her to begin her entrances as a producer with a film where her face is disfigured almost in its entire length. We often accuse our commercial stars of not being serious about their trade and simply of their beauty, their charisma and this movie shows that times are really changing. That the main commercial stars are also willing to take risks.
This is not a movie for the faint of heart. The viewer saves nothing here. Prosthetic prostheses and makeup ensure that we notice the changes that the acid produces in the affected skin in all its brutality. Deepika seems taken from a horror movie while her skin erodes. The film also shows that regeneration surgery consumes time and money. Malti fortunately gets a rich benefactor, but not everyone is so lucky. The film seeks stricter punishments for the guilty. He also points out that it is very easy to buy acid in our country and measures must be taken to ensure that the acid is not available without a prescription. In addition, the judiciary takes its own time to reach a conclusion. It is a long and hard fight in most cases and not only girls are demotivated by this lethargic rhythm, but they also lack the financial means to continue fighting the case for long periods of time. The film urges that such cases be accelerated, with minimal harassment for the party harmed by the judiciary and the police.
But the movie is not just a grim judicial drama. He also points out that it is important that these girls stop feeling victims. You must not let tragedy rule your whole life. In one scene, Vikrant Massey's character tells Deepika not to look as happy as if he were recording an interview. To which she replies that she does not want to stop her happiness. Despite being qualified, Malti finds it difficult to get a job and the film tells us that we must be more human as a society and help the rehabilitation of those whose life has become a hell without their own fault.
The culprit belongs to the minority community, and director Meghna Gulzar has handled that issue with delicacy by not including religion in the work here. Congratulations to her for that. The film ends on a positive note, with Malti finding love in the form of the character of Vikrant Massey, who runs an NGO for victims of acid attacks. Everyone craves love, but unfortunately, like beauty, it is also superficial. Therefore, it is good to show that there are people around who can look beyond that.
Playing her most challenging role so far, Deepika Padukone brings each painting to life. She is not a superstar who plays a super glamorous role here and makes us believe that we are seeing the tribulations of a normal girl. Vikrant Massey is a good actor with a tendency to underestimate the characters and is all that and more, playing a man who runs his NGO with the passion of a fan. Madhurjeet Sarghi is also a delight as the dedicated lawyer who stays with Malti all the time.
With another mature and cause-based film on her kitty, Meghna Gulzar has demonstrated once again that it is possible to marry art with the market. The statistics shown in Chhapaak about the victims of acid attacks are really horrific and hopefully the lessons learned from the movie will help reduce them in the coming years …
Trailer: Chhapaak
Sreeparna Sengupta, January 9, 2020, 3:32 AM IST
HISTORY: The life of a nineteen-year-old girl takes a turn when she is subjected to a horrible attack with acid. But she decides to fight for justice and claim her life.
REVISION: Meghna Gulzar's "Chhapaak,quot; is based on the story of the survivor of the real-life acid attack, Laxmi Agarwal, who has become a symbol of strength and inspiration for many women. The film is a fictional version with Deepika Padukone playing the central character Malti, who is attacked in broad daylight on the streets of Delhi by a family friend, Bashir Khan, also known as Babbu and his assistant.
As her family's support diminishes due to her brother's illness and her father's death, it is Malti's lawyer, Archana (Madhurjeet Sarghi), who supports her on her arduous journey. From the Malti PIL to ban the sale of acid to the amendments in the legislation on acid violence, its team of women lawyers faces the system. Her other main support comes from Amol (Vikrant Massey), who employs her to work for her NGO.
Deepika Padukone is the soul of the film, which offers a brilliant and immersive performance. In fact, there are many scenes in which his act will make you cry, like the one in which he wears an earring to his face but he realizes that now he cannot put it on. Or his piercing scream when he sees his face for the first time in a mirror after the attack. And one where she tells Amol with determination: "Mujhe party Karni Hain Precisely why Malti's character is a winner because he never succumbs to self-pity.
Both Vikrant Massey and Madhurjeet Sarghi present highly recommended performances. The story sends a blunt message and, without a doubt, it is a brave attempt, however, the edition seems choppy in some places and certain parts of the narration seem a bit extended in the second half. The music tracks stand out, with the main song of ‘Chhapaak’ and ‘Nok Jhok’ (soundtrack of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, lyrics by Gulzar) that adds to the commotion of the mood.
"Chhapaak,quot; is not a film that lets you go easy, just when one begins to settle to think that Malti has managed to improve his perpetrator, he shakes you with some somber and uncomfortable reminders.
"Chhaapak,quot; is a sensitive film with a delicate but powerful handling of a heinous crime against women, and an important story that needs to be heard.