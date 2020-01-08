Chhapaak Movie Review | filmfare.com

Critic's Rating:







3.5 / 5

Raise a burning problem

Laxmi Agarwal is a survivor of an acid attack in real life. She was brutally attacked by a man in her teens who threw acid when she refused to marry him. Being a helpless victim, she became a brave survivor over the years and later became a crusade for raising victims of acid attacks. Deepika Padukone's character, Malti, is based on Laxmi's life. The actress has not only rehearsed the lead role, she is also one of the film's producers. The beauty of Deepika Padukone is legendary and, in fact, it is a bold move for her to begin her entrances as a producer with a film where her face is disfigured almost in its entire length. We often accuse our commercial stars of not being serious about their trade and simply of their beauty, their charisma and this movie shows that times are really changing. That the main commercial stars are also willing to take risks.

This is not a movie for the faint of heart. The viewer saves nothing here. Prosthetic prostheses and makeup ensure that we notice the changes that the acid produces in the affected skin in all its brutality. Deepika seems taken from a horror movie while her skin erodes. The film also shows that regeneration surgery consumes time and money. Malti fortunately gets a rich benefactor, but not everyone is so lucky. The film seeks stricter punishments for the guilty. He also points out that it is very easy to buy acid in our country and measures must be taken to ensure that the acid is not available without a prescription. In addition, the judiciary takes its own time to reach a conclusion. It is a long and hard fight in most cases and not only girls are demotivated by this lethargic rhythm, but they also lack the financial means to continue fighting the case for long periods of time. The film urges that such cases be accelerated, with minimal harassment for the party harmed by the judiciary and the police.

But the movie is not just a grim judicial drama. He also points out that it is important that these girls stop feeling victims. You must not let tragedy rule your whole life. In one scene, Vikrant Massey's character tells Deepika not to look as happy as if he were recording an interview. To which she replies that she does not want to stop her happiness. Despite being qualified, Malti finds it difficult to get a job and the film tells us that we must be more human as a society and help the rehabilitation of those whose life has become a hell without their own fault.

The culprit belongs to the minority community, and director Meghna Gulzar has handled that issue with delicacy by not including religion in the work here. Congratulations to her for that. The film ends on a positive note, with Malti finding love in the form of the character of Vikrant Massey, who runs an NGO for victims of acid attacks. Everyone craves love, but unfortunately, like beauty, it is also superficial. Therefore, it is good to show that there are people around who can look beyond that.

Playing her most challenging role so far, Deepika Padukone brings each painting to life. She is not a superstar who plays a super glamorous role here and makes us believe that we are seeing the tribulations of a normal girl. Vikrant Massey is a good actor with a tendency to underestimate the characters and is all that and more, playing a man who runs his NGO with the passion of a fan. Madhurjeet Sarghi is also a delight as the dedicated lawyer who stays with Malti all the time.

With another mature and cause-based film on her kitty, Meghna Gulzar has demonstrated once again that it is possible to marry art with the market. The statistics shown in Chhapaak about the victims of acid attacks are really horrific and hopefully the lessons learned from the movie will help reduce them in the coming years …

