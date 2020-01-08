Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is considered by AC Milan | Soccer news





Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is a possible target for AC Milan

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is one of the players considered by AC Milan according to Sky in Italy.

Milan hoped to increase its defense by signing Jean-Clair Todibo from Barcelona, ​​but several reports in Germany suggest that the young Frenchman is about to join Schalke.

With that possibly stalled movement, Milan is looking for other options and Denmark's Christensen international could adjust to the bill to strengthen its options in the back.

The 23-year-old has not played a minute in the Premier League since early December, although he played last Sunday's FA 2-0 Cup victory over Nottingham Forest.

Sky in italy According to Milan, which is in the twelfth place in Series A, he would like any agreement to be an initial loan with the option to buy.

Christensen found himself behind Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma and Fikayo Tomori in the hierarchical order at Stamford Bridge, a familiar feeling during his career that has seen him pass 10 Premier League starts only once.

He also spent two borrowed seasons in Germany with Borussia Monchengladbach.

