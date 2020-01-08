Charlie Rose recognizes playful flirting and inappropriate relationships

Charlie Rose, former CBS co-host This Morning, allegedly admitted inappropriate relationships and flirted on the set of CBS this morning. The former co-host said he flirted with Norah O & # 39; Donnell and Gayle King.

According to The Wrap, deposition documents were revealed on Monday. Charlie gave his testimony in November 2019, where he was asked about the Twitter message he left in 2017 as accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior developed.

Regarding some of his actions towards his co-workers, Rose said he now understands what made some of his relationships inappropriate, for example, the power imbalance between him and the alleged victim.

Rose did not reveal the specific identity of the woman to whom the aforementioned comments were applied, however, as noted above, she admitted having engaged in flirtatious exchanges with King, O & # 39; Donnell, Chelsea Wei and Biana Golodryga.

Wei is just one of the women named in the sexual harassment lawsuit against the former CBS this morning anchor. Regarding how he behaved with O & # 39; Donnell and King, Charlie admitted that they often kissed on the cheek or hugged.

However, I couldn't remember if I had ever kissed them on the lips. The unsealed documents are filed after the women's lawyer in the case filed a motion on Monday to allow discovery in the case, which would result in even more published documents.

Today, it was also revealed by published court documents that Charlie had a special nickname in the CBS offices: "Charlie F *** in Rose." The documents did not specify why he was nicknamed, however, it was revealed that even Gayle King would use it to describe him.

As previously reported, approximately 27 women accused Charlie Rose of inappropriate sexual behavior, and many of the claims date back to the 1970s and 1980s. Charlie was subsequently relieved of his duties.

In addition, the reports state that Charlie participated in inappropriate behavior in almost all networks where he previously worked. Another big name in the broadcasting industry that lost its job due to accusations of misconduct was Matt Lauer, the Today Show anchor



