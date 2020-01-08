Charles Ollivon appointed new captain of France ahead of Six Nations | Rugby Union News





Charles Ollivon replaces Guilhem Guirado as captain of France

Toulon's flanker, Charles Ollivon, will be the captain of France in the Six Nations this season.

The first game in charge of the 26-year-old is against England at Stade de France on February 2.

Ollivon, whose appointment was announced by the French Rugby Federation, replaces Guilhem Guirado, who retired from the Rugby Test.

It is the first key date of the reign of the new head coach of France, Fabien Galthie.

"I will take advantage of every second because it is a great honor," Ollivon told the FFR website.

"Fabien (Galthie) called me when I was home. It was a special moment. I hope to start this new adventure."

Meanwhile, Galthie named a squad of 42 men before the tournament, including 19 limitless players.

The international rookie list includes the blockade of Lyon Killian Geraci, Clermont Auvergne striker, Alexandre Fischer, and backups Maxime Lucu, Louis Carbonel and Arthur Vincent.

Among a series of names established to get lost are the Yoann Huget wing, the Camille López half fly, the Maxime Machenaud scrum half, the Rabah Slimani support and the Wenceslas Lauret flanker.