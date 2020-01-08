Channing Tatum shares cryptic post about reconstruction after Jessie J Split

Channing Tatum It is ready to assume 2020.

The 39-year-old actor visited Instagram on Tuesday to share some messages with his followers.

"I am preparing and dealing with this new year and decade," the Mike Magic Star wrote next to a video of a sugar glider facing a much larger cat. "Come on. It's on!"

He also shared a quote that said: "I have been destroyed in a thousand ways, and now I know a thousand ways to rebuild myself."

In addition, he published a photo of a man who was bitten by a snake that said: "How annoying I am trying to be in 2020,quot;.

Channing did not cite his exact reasoning for the publications. However, it was quite a year old. 2019 was full of ups and downs for the 21 Jumpstreet celeb In December, for example, the news spread that he closed it with Jessie J. He also finalized his divorce from Jenna Dewan a month before However, he enjoyed several fun moments with his daughter. Everlyalso, including watching the musical Frozen and go on a father-daughter trip. He also worked on movies like The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part.