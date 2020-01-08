Channing Tatum shares cryptic post about reconstruction after Jessie J Split

Channing Tatum It is ready to assume 2020.
The 39-year-old actor visited Instagram on Tuesday to share some messages with his followers.
"I am preparing and dealing with this new year and decade," the Mike Magic Star wrote next to a video of a sugar glider facing a much larger cat. "Come on. It's on!"
He also shared a quote that said: "I have been destroyed in a thousand ways, and now I know a thousand ways to rebuild myself."
In addition, he published a photo of a man who was bitten by a snake that said: "How annoying I am trying to be in 2020,quot;.
Channing did not cite his exact reasoning for the publications. However, it was quite a year old. 2019 was full of ups and downs for the 21 Jumpstreet celeb In December, for example, the news spread that he closed it with Jessie J. He also finalized his divorce from Jenna Dewan a month before However, he enjoyed several fun moments with his daughter. Everlyalso, including watching the musical Frozen and go on a father-daughter trip. He also worked on movies like The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part.
Last week, Jessie J visited Instagram to post a message on the first anniversary of her friend's death. But after a media outlet interpreted the publication of the 31-year-old singer as a cryptic reference to her separation from Channing, and wrote "the singer became real,quot; about the anguish and healing, Jessie J made things clear.
"The singer got REAL about her best friend who lost this time last year," she wrote in the comments section of the post. "Lying is not journalism. They taught you that, right?"
