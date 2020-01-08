Cavaliers coach John Beilein refers to players as "thugs,quot; in a meeting, then says he spoke badly

Cavaliers coach John Beilein told his players Wednesday that until recently they had been playing as "thugs," according to ESPN. Beilein, after receiving an internal reaction from the comment of the film session, tried to clarify later in the evening that he intended to refer to the team as "slugs."

Beilein, 66, contacted the players individually on Wednesday night to try to explain their perspective. The term "thug,quot; is widely regarded as a bearer of racist nuances, particularly when a group of younger, predominantly black players come from a high-ranking white man.

"I didn't realize that I had said the word,quot; thugs, "but my staff told me later that I did it and so I must have said it," Beilein told ESPN. "I wanted to say slugs, like in slow motion. We weren't playing hard before, and now we were playing harder. I said it as a compliment. That's what I was trying to say. I've already talked to eight of my players tonight, and They tell me they understand. "

Beilein is in his first season with the Cavaliers after a successful 12-year career as a coach of the University of Michigan. He signed a five-year contract during the summer.

Cleveland has been plagued by dysfunctions under his supervision, with star Kevin Love seemingly angry at the state of the team, players attacking anonymously with each other and commercial rumors about another disappointing start.

The Cavaliers will face the Pistons in Detroit on Thursday night.