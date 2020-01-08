Cassie and Alex Fine reveal their baby

The roommates, Cassie and her husband Alex Fine have finally revealed their daughter, Frankie Fine, and she is too cute!

Back in June we broke the story that Cassie was pregnant, and then she and Alex proceeded to confirm her pregnancy.

Cassie and Alex welcomed baby Frankie on December 6, 2019 and reportedly weighed 8 pounds and 4 ounces.

Today, Cassie finally gave us a glimpse of baby Frankie, as you can see below.

Look at the beautiful letters Alex wrote to Cassie and Frankie when they announced the pregnancy: