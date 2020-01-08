Carmelo Anthony hits the game winner with 3.3 seconds remaining while the Blazers gather to beat Raptors | NBA News

Carmelo Anthony made a tie-break shot with 3.3 seconds remaining when visitors to the Portland Trail Blazers teamed up to defeat the Toronto Raptors 101-99 on Tuesday night.

Damian Lillard, who tied the game for Portland in a triple with 37.5 seconds to play, had 20 points and nine assists. Anthony finished with a game of 28 points.

After the Raptors failed to score, the Trail Blazers took possession with 13.6 seconds to play and prepared Anthony's shot from the top of the key. Kyle Lowry, who missed the final shot of the game, had 24 points and 10 assists for Toronto.

The Raptors, who led by up to 14 points in the third quarter, took a nine point lead in the fourth. Portland reduced the lead to five with 9:56 left before Boucher scored the next seven points.

Carmelo Anthony reacts after sinking a winning shot against the Toronto Raptors



Anthony's triple reduced the lead to three and Lillard tied the game at 99 in his triple with 38.5 seconds remaining.

Oklahoma City Thunder 111-103 Brooklyn Nets (OT)

Chris Paul scored 28 points and connected two clutch shots in overtime while the growing Oklahoma City Thunder survived the Brooklyn Nets crash 111-103 in New York on a second straight night for both teams.

The Thunder won for the tenth time in its last 12 games and recovered strongly from Monday's defeat in Philadelphia thanks to Paul's dynamic performance.

Paul arrived with two of his highest points of the season and shot 9 of 15 from the floor, including 4 of 8 from the three-point range. He broke a deadlock of 103-103 with a 10-foot baseline over Jarrett Allen with 3:36 remaining in overtime and then hit a 13-foot foot about a minute later for a 107-103 lead.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 22 points and connected four free throws in the last minute to freeze the Oklahoma City victory and send Brooklyn to his seventh straight loss.

Chris Paul controls possession against the Brooklyn Nets



Taurean Prince scored 21 points to lead the Nets, who missed seven of eight shots in overtime. Caris LeVert added 18 of his 20 points in the second half, but did not play overtime due to a minute restriction. Spencer Dinwiddie had 14 points in 6 of 21 shots.

The Nets maintained a 94-89 lead in Dinwiddie's reverse layout with 4:27 remaining, but Oklahoma City broke in and tied the game at the last minute of the regulation. Paul forged a 101-101 deadlock with 47.4 seconds left when Adams circled a screen and hit a bridge from the right side of the paint before Allen could cover himself.

After LeVert seriously missed a contested short jump, Paul had the opportunity to give the Thunder the lead, but committed a rotation in the lane when the ball left his right leg with 11.7 seconds remaining.

The Nets lost two chances in the victory when Dinwiddie lost a free kick with 11.7 seconds left after Oklahoma City committed a foul before the ball went inside. Dinwiddie then lost a float played against Adams with seventh tenths of a second to play.

Detroit Pistons 115-113 Cleveland Cavaliers

Derrick Rose culminated a 24-point performance by taking the lead with 26 seconds left when the Detroit Pistons visitors achieved a 115-113 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Andre Drummond of Detroit recorded 23 points and 20 rebounds, including 11 and 10, respectively, in the first quarter. Tony Snell made four triples to highlight his 18-point performance for the Pistons, who overcame a 15-point deficit to record their third victory in 12 games.

The Pistons announced earlier on Tuesday that forward Blake Griffin was out indefinitely after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. The six-time All-Star has scored 15.5 points per game with 4.7 rebounds, well below the career marks of 21.7 points and 8.8 tables with the LA Clippers and Pistons.

Kevin Love of Cleveland collected 30 points and nine rebounds for Cleveland. Collin Sexton had 20 points, and Cedi Osman scored 14 of his 17 points in the first half for the Cavaliers, who have lost five straight.

Derrick Rose drives the lane against Cleveland



Detroit scored 21 of the first 31 points in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 105 before Osman and Love each drained a triple to push Cleveland's lead to six. Rose's disposition ignited a 9-2 run, crowned by his floating bridge from the elbow with 26 seconds to play that gave the Pistons a 114-113 lead.

Drummond blocked triple rookie Darius Garland with 10 seconds left to preserve the lead, and Sexton couldn't make a floating bridge. Drummond took a free-kick to finish off the score.

Sacramento Kings 114-103 Phoenix Suns

Nemanja Bjelica gave Sacramento the lead forever with a triple with 7:31 remaining in the game, and De & # 39; Aaron Fox saved nine of his team's 27 points for the 7:02 final when the visiting Kings recovered of a 21-point deficit to stun the Phoenix Suns 114-103.

Devin Booker extended his consecutive game franchise record from 30 points to seven with a maximum effort of 34 points, but it was not enough to prevent the Suns from suffering a second consecutive home loss.

Playing the second consecutive night and going down 80-59 with less than five minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Kings rose within 87-78 before the end of the period thanks in large part to four triples, including a pair by rookie Justin James .

Bjelica completed the return and put the Kings 92-91 in a dump with 8:03 remaining in the fourth quarter, then responded to two free throws by Kelly Oubre Jr with his triple advantage, giving visitors a 95-93 lead .

From & # 39; Aaron Fox celebrates a basket during the Kings' victory over the Suns



Fox did most of the heavy work after that, including consecutive long jumpers, one of three points, after the Suns had tied 102-100 with 3:47 still to play. Phoenix never approached more than five after that.

Bjelica finished with 19 points and Buddy Hield had 16 for Sacramento. The great backup man Dewayne Dedmon, recently fined for requesting an exchange, contributed a double double of 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Kings, while Trevor Ariza added 15 points and Cory Joseph 10.

Booker shot 12 of 21 on the way to his 34 points. He also found time for seven assists. Deandre Ayton had 21 points for the final with nine rebounds, Oubre 17 points and Ricky Rubio a total of nine assists to complement eight points for Phoenix.

Minnesota Timberwolves 112-119 Memphis Grizzlies

Dillon Brooks scored 28 points to help the Memphis Grizzlies win 119-112 over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Ja Morant added 25 points and seven assists as the Grizzlies achieved the best result of the season with their third consecutive victory.

Jaren Jackson Jr had 21 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots and Jae Crowder recorded 14 points, eight rebounds and hit his personal record of five steals for Memphis.

Rookie Jarrett Culver scored 24 points this season and Jeff Teague added 18 from the bank for Minnesota. Robert Covington scored 17 points, Andrew Wiggins scored 15, Gorgui Dieng added 11 and reserve Naz Reid scored 10 for the Timberwolves.

The Grizzlies swept the series of the three-game season with the Timberwolves and Brooks was a constant thorn. He averaged 28.3 points, including departures of 31 and 26 earlier this season.

Ja Morant celebrates a successful triple in Memphis victory against Minnesota



Memphis maintained a 106-100 lead after Morant knocked down an 18-foot footer with 3:28 remaining to limit a 20-6 run. Minnesota recovered and Teague's two free throws and Covington's three-point game allowed him to move within 113-112 with 1:06 to play.

But Morant drove the lane to a tray, Jackson knocked down a 12-foot foot and Crowder made two free throws when Memphis' lead reached seven with 13.4 seconds remaining. Morant then stole the ball and bargained the clock.

