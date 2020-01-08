Cade Mays is transferred from Georgia to Tennessee; father Kevin sued UGA after an accidental amputation

Georgia Cade Mays' offensive tackle entered the transfer portal on Wednesday and is reportedly targeting the East Tennessee Tennessee team.

The movement is curious at first sight, considering that Mays played in the 14 games of Georgia in 2019, starting 11, in each position along the line. And with fellow linemen Isaiah Wilson, Andrew Thomas and Solomon Kindley declaring for the NFL, he was in a privileged position to be a leader in the Bulldogs offensive front next season.

That said, he has several reasons for moving from Georgia to Tennessee: his Georgia offensive line coach, Sam Pittman, has just assumed the position of head coach in Arkansas; Mays, a five-star recruit in the 2018 recruitment class, comes from Knoxville, Tenn .; his younger brother Cooper Mays signed with the Volunteers in December; and his father Kevin Mays was captain of the team there in 1994.

Another facet of the transfer of Cade Mays is the fact that his parents filed a civil lawsuit on December 5 against the Board of Regents of the University of Georgia System and the Georgia Athletic Association, among others, after the finger Kevin Mays right pinky was amputated in a Georgia athletics in 2017 event attended by the Mays family.

According to the complaint, filed with the Athens-Clarke County State Court:

"Plaintiff Kevin Mays's right little finger was partially amputated when the subject folding chair was wedged against the column. His severed finger shot through the floor. UGA offensive line coach Sam Pittman lifted plaintiff Kevin's severed finger Mays off the floor, and he put it on ice. "

The complaint also mentioned the fact that "Kevin Mays pain level on a scale of 1-10 was a 10,quot;.

It is not clear why Kevin Mays waited to sue Georgia and its chair manufacturer three years after the incident, although it is possible that the Mays family will use it in a possible exemption for NCAA difficulties to appeal for immediate eligibility (Cade Mays , a sophomore in 2019, would have to sit a season otherwise).